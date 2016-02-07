Phil Simms: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Whether it’s on the field or in the broadcast booth, Phil Simms has been a part of nearly a dozen Super Bowls.

And with CBS set to cover Super Bowl 50 between the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers, the often polarizing analyst will once again have all ears on him. Here’s everything you need to know about the 61-year-old:

1. He Played His Entire 14-Year Career With the Giants

The No. 7 overall pick out of Morehead State in 1979, Simms’ career got off to a rough start. He had a 39-to-42 TD-to-INT ratio in his first three seasons, then missed all of the 1982 campaign after suffering a torn knee ligament in a preseason game and missed most of 1983 with a nasty thumb injury.

Simms recovered with a career-high 4,044 yards and 22 touchdowns in 1984, won Pro Bowl MVP in 1985 and led the G-Men to a 14-2 record and Super Bowl victory in 1986. In 14 seasons, he finished with 33,462 yards (second in franchise history), 199 touchdowns (second) and 157 interceptions. He was a two-time Pro Bowler and is a member of the Giants Ring of Honor.

2. He Owns 2 Super Bowl Records

Leading the Giants to a 39-20 victory over John Elway and the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXI, Simms was nearly perfect, completing 22 of 25 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns en rout to three new Super Bowl records: Passer rating (150.92), completion percentage (88.00) and consecutive completions (10).

Tom Brady has since set a new record for the latter, but Simms still owns the records for passer rating and completion percentage in a Super Bowl.

Four years later, Simms had a career-high 92.7 passer rating and led the Giants to an impressive 11-3 record before his season was cut short due to a broken foot. The G-Men ended up winning the Super Bowl with Jeff Hostetler under center, giving Simms the second and final ring of his career.

3. He Began His Broadcasting Career in 1995

After retiring in 1993, Simms joined NBC as a game analyst two years later. He worked Super Bowls XXX and XXXII, announced weightlifting events for the 1996 Olympic Summer Games and even did some sideline reporting for NBA games.

He joined CBS as their lead NFL analyst in 1998, originally pairing with Greg Gumbel for a handful of seasons. In 2003, Jim Nantz took over for Gumbel, and he and Simms have served as CBS’ lead NFL team ever since. This year’s Super Bowl will mark the fifth that Nantz and Simms have covered together, and the sixth that Simms has covered with CBS.

4. 2 of His 3 Children Have Played in the NFL

Simms and his wife, Diana, have three children together: sons Chris and Matthew, and daughter Deirdre.

Chris, who played college ball at Texas, was drafted in the third round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003. He also spent some time with the Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos, finishing his career with 16 starts and a 12-to-18 TD-to-INT ratio. Continuing to follow in his father’s footsteps, Chris works as an analyst for both CBS and Bleacher Report.

Undrafted out of Tennessee, Matt played sparingly with the New York Jets his first two seasons, and in 2015 he spent the year on the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad.

Deirdre couldn’t get away from the football life, either. In August of 2014, she married Brian Toal, a star linebacker at Boston College who won two championships in the UFL. He was signed by the Jets to a futures contract in January of 2011 but was released before the start of the next season.

5. His Net Worth Is Estimated at $14 Million

Although these numbers are always fairly rough guesses, Simms’ net worth is estimated to be $14 million.

It’s unclear what he currently makes at CBS, but his broadcast partner, Jim Nantz, who covers many other sports, was reportedly making about $3.5 million per year back in 2005.