Garret Ross: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

One of the brightest prospects in the Chicago Blackhawks organization is facing revenge porn charges. The state of Illinois has some of the harshest laws against the offense in the country. Garret Ross, 23, has been charged with non-consensual dissemination of sexual images in Dekalb County, Illinois, according to a statement on the county prosecutor’s website. Ross is accused of sending an image of a woman performing a sex act to friends against her wishes in August 2015.

Ross is signed to the Blackhawks but plays for their minor league affiliate the Rockford IceDogs.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Ross Was Unexpectedly Pulled From the Rockford IceHogs Team on March 19

Chicago Blackhawks blogger Chris Block wrote on The Third Man In that news of Garret’s arrest contributed to him being dropped from the Rockford IceHogs team for games on March 19 and 20. Block makes it clear that it’s unknown for how long the Blackhawks organization knew about the allegations against Garret.

BREAKING: #Blackhawks prospect & current @goicehogs Garret Ross charged with felony under IL's revenge porn statute pic.twitter.com/hCLpAo4QbU — Nick (@nburzych) March 19, 2016

IceDogs coach Ted Dent had said it was his decision to remove Garret from the lineup. Online records show that the offense is dated as occurring on August 31, 2015. Those records also show that the proceedings against Garret began in February 2016.

In their report on Garret’s arrest, TMZ reported that “Officials say back in August (2015), the player shared a photo of a woman “engaged in a sexual act, which was obtained under circumstances which Ross should have known the image was to remain private.” Officials say Ross also should have known the woman “had not consented to the dissemination.””

2. He’s Dating a Fellow Michigan Native

According to her Facebook page, Garret has been in a long-term relationship with Taylor Moulton. Like Garret, she’s a native of Michigan, from Saginaw, while he’s from Dearborn, according to his official profile.

She works with people who affected by autism and is a psychology graduate from Central Michigan State. In January 2016, she posed for a photo with Garret and wrote in the caption, “So blessed with this one.”

3. In December 2015, Ross Went on a Date With a Terminally Ill Teenager

Whitney Fritz gets her date with @goicehogs Garrett Ross. It was one of her three wishes. pic.twitter.com/gWiCfcx1Zu — Adam Poulisse (@AdamPoulisse) December 18, 2015

In December 2015, Garret came in for some good press when he went on a date with a 19-year-old girl named Whitney Fritz. She is terminally ill, reported the Chicago Tribune. She’s from the town of Byron, close to Rockford and is a huge fan of Garrett’s. Fritz suffers from arthrogryposis, a condition she’s had since birth that prevents her lungs from developing.

The Tribune wrote, “Ross showed up on her doorstep with flowers, a stuffed animal and a bag of tacos — her favorite food. They played cards together.”

4. He Was Drafted in the 5th Round of the 2012 Draft by the Blackhawks

Since being drafted in the 5th round of the 2012 draft, Garret has been playing for the IceDogs and the Saginaw Spirit. He’s set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2016.

Yahoo Sports reports that the IceDogs removed Garret’s game worn jersey from a charity auction on March 20.

TMZ reports that since the charges were brought, Garret is out on bond and is looking to modify his conditions so that he can travel with the team.

5. Ross Could Face 3 Years in Prison

Ross will face a preliminary hearing in his case on April 22. Since June 1, revenge porn is regarded as a Class 4 felony. He could face a three prison sentence and a fine of up to $25,000. The Chicago Tribune reported when the law passed:

The measure, sponsored by Democratic Sen. Michael Hastings of Tinley Park, aims to close a loophole in current law. It’s already illegal to post on a pornographic site such images of a minor or adult without consent, but there was no law to prevent a former romantic partner from taking images shared privately and posting them on social media sites.

The SB Nation Blackhawks blog Second City Hockey notes in their report, “Chicago’s sensitivity over this situation is understandable given the heat that the team received in light of its handling of the Patrick Kane situation.”