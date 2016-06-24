Rebekah Vardy Photos: Jamie Vardy’s Wife Pictures

Jamie Vardy, a striker with Leicester City of the Premier League, is coming off a brilliant season which saw him score 24 goals and be named the 2016 Barclays Premier League Player of the Year. On June 23, Vardy signed a new 4-year deal to remain with Leicester City, the surprise league champions. Jamie has been married to wife Rebekah for a short time, the two tied the knot in May 2016 at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, UK. Click through the gallery below to see some Rebekah's best photos. (Instagram/@beckyvardy)
English soccer star Jamie Vardy signed a deal to stay with Leicester City. His wife is Rebekah and the two recently married. See her best photos here.