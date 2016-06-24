Rebekah Vardy Photos: Jamie Vardy’s Wife Pictures

Rebekah Vardy Photos: Jamie Vardy’s Wife Pictures

  • Published

rebekah becky vardy jamie pictures photos instagram twitter

Gallery: 1/10

Jamie Vardy, a striker with Leicester City of the Premier League, is coming off a brilliant season which saw him score 24 goals and be named the 2016 Barclays Premier League Player of the Year. On June 23, Vardy signed a new 4-year deal to remain with Leicester City, the surprise league champions. Jamie has been married to wife Rebekah for a short time, the two tied the knot in May 2016 at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, UK. Click through the gallery below to see some Rebekah's best photos. (Instagram/@beckyvardy)

Read More From Heavy

Carli Lloyd Pictures: The Photos You Need to See

Read More From Heavy

Kendra Shaw Photos: Julius Randle’s Fiancee Pictures
Read More
,

2 Comments

2 Comments

Anonymous

ugly Transgender s@!#not wag ultimate SLAG 3 BABY MOMS

Suzaaan

My Uncle Leo got a nearly new yellow Infiniti M Hybrid by work part time using a lap-top. Visit here ……………..earn-yelp.comᴵᴵᴵᴵᴵᴵ

Discuss on Facebook