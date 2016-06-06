Roni Rose Photos: Pictures of Steph Curry’s Fan From Game 2

A Golden State Warriors fan sent social media into a tizzy when she was captured looking suggestively at Steph Curry during his Game 2 win over Cleveland. That fan has outed herself on Instagram as model Roni Rose, 27. She's a friend of Matt Barnes, or at least hung out it with him, and has been a ring girl for MMA promotion Conquer Fighting Championships. Rose said upon outing herself that she was, "giving the boys a little motivation, I guess." It certainly seemed to work as the Warriors routed LeBron James and his boys 110-77.

In her caption on a screengrab of the Steph Curry moment, Rose wrote: "Sooo I was just drinking my drink and this happened. I'm just giving the boys a little motivation I guess. Go warriors lol."

Other photos on that page show her at Lakers games as well the Raiders and 49ers in the NFL. According to her Facebook page, Rose is a native of Modesto, California, but has lived in Hayward, close to the Bay Area in 2006. Photos on that page show her at earlier Warriors' games during the Dubs' 2016 playoff run. When asked about her favorite sports teams on her Ask.fm page in 2014, Rose replied, "Lakers/warriors and raiders."

In addition to her stripping career, Rose has served as a ring girl for MMA promotion Conquer Fighting Championships. Though on her Ask.fm page, Rose was largely asked about her stripping career working for Larry Flynt's Hustler clubs. She spoke about how she got into it saying, "Started go-go dancing then I was approached by someone that said you can make more money if or when my top comes off. They were right."

