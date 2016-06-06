Steph Curry’s Wife Ayesha Opens a Pop-Up Barbecue Restaurant

While Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry is busy draining 3-pointers in the NBA Finals, his wife is bringing a new kind of barbecue style to the Bay Area. Ayesha Curry has teamed up with chef Michael Mina to open up her pop-up restaurant, International Smoke, in San Francisco.

Ayesha is the author of the cookbook The Seasoned Life: Food, Family, Faith, and the Joy of Eating Well, which hits bookshelves this September. She hopes to express her diverse heritage — she is Chinese, Jamaican, African and Polish — through her menu, a four-course menu served family style at $45 per person. A $76 per person option offers lobster.

She told CBS’s local San Francisco affiliate KPIX 5:

I’m Canadian-born but raised in the South — in North Carolina. My mom is Jamaican and Chinese and my dad is Polish and African-American. So I have this big, diverse background and now you can taste a bit of that in elevated style.

The restaurant will run on Wednesday through Saturday nights and is open through the summer. Most of June is already booked, according to the SFGate. It is located at Mina’s Test Kitchen in the Marina District.

Ayesha opened the International Smoke on Saturday night. An off-night for the Warriors, her husband was in attendance as was the rapper Drake. Chef Adam Sobel snapped a photo with the two superstars, Ayesha and Mina.

Fellow celebrity cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, whose husband, John Legend, sang the National Anthem before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, also wished Ayesha good luck with her restaurant endeavor.

Headed back home but wishing I could stay for @ayeshacurry's #internationalsmoke opening!! 😩😩😩 congrats, girl!!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 3, 2016

Ayesha is a former model and actress. She now runs a self-titled lifestyle blog and posts instructional cooking videos on her YouTube channel, Little Lights of Mine. Some videos feature her husband and daughter, Riley.