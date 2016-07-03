USA Swimming Olympic Trials Live Stream: How to Watch Day 8 Online

Looking for a live stream of the USA swimming Olympic trials on Sunday, July 3? We’ve got you covered.

A number of swimmers have already qualified for Rio (click here for the complete roster), but there is plenty more action on tap. Here’s a complete rundown of how to watch all the action from Omaha online or on other devices:

How to Watch USA Swimming Olympic Trials Day 8 Live Stream

There are two different ways to watch the action:

NBCOlympics.com

Finals (Women’s 50m Free, Men’s 1500m Free; Starts at 7 p.m. ET, NBC broadcast): Click here to watch

For the above option, you will need to sign-in with the username or email address and password you use with your cable, satellite or TV provider to access the stream.

Sling TV

Sling TV, an online streaming service that provides access to select channels for a monthly fee, can be used to watch NBC’s coverage (7-7:30 p.m. local).

Unfortunately, NBC on Sling TV is currently only available to users in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose, Dallas/Fort Worth, Washington, D.C., Hartford, New Haven and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale.

Here’s how to sign up for a free 7-day trial:

1) Click here to go to the Sling website

2) Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free”

3) Create an account

4) Select the channel package or packages you want. Make sure to include “Sling Blue,” which includes NBC

5) Enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

6) Download the app for your computer to start watching

How to Watch USA Swimming Olympic Trials Day 8 on Mobile or Other Devices

Via NBC

Users can watch a live stream via NBC Sports app, which can be downloaded for free in the following locations:

App Store

Google Play Store

Microsoft Store

Roku

As is the case on desktop, you will need to sign-in with the username or email address and password you use with your cable, satellite or TV provider to access the stream.

Via Sling TV

If you have a Sling TV subscription (read above to learn how to start a free trial) and are in the right market, you can watch NBC’s coverage on the Sling TV app, which is free to download in the following places:

App Store (or Apple TV)

Google Play Store

Amazon App Store (or Amazon Fire TV)

Roku

Xbox One

You can click here for a complete list of devices compatible with the Sling TV app.