Chris Brooks: Top 10 Instagram Photos

Chris Brooks has been chosen by the US team's head coach to compete on all six events in the preliminaries on Saturday, August, 6, making him eligible to qualify for the all-around. The 29-year-old from Houston, Texas, competed in the 2012 Olympics as an alternate, and hopes that his performance at the Olympics this summer may be enough to earn him the gold at this year's games. Click through our gallery to learn more about Brooks, and check out his best Instagram pics. (Instagram/cbrooks_gym)