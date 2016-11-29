Colombia Plane Crash Survivors: The Photos You Need to See

Nearly 80 people were killed when a plane carrying members of the Chapecoense soccer team from Brazil crashed in Colombia. The tragedy occurred close to the city of Medellin on the night of November 29. The team, considered a fairy tale story in Brazilian soccer, were en route to play in the South American Cup finals against Atletico Nacional. So far, reports indicate that six people, including three players from Chapecoense, have survived the crash. They have been named as defenders, Alan Ruschel and Helio Neto, as well as goalkeeper Jakson Follmann. Initially, another goalkeeper Marcos Danilo Padilha, survived the crash but sadly died while en route to a local hospital.

The flight originated from Bolivia, there 72 passengers accompanied by nine crew members. An electrical fault is thought to have contributed to the crash. An emergency was radioed by the crew at around 10 p.m. local time. It took until 2:00 a.m. before Alan Ruschel arrived at a hospital. Heavy fog was reported in the area which hampered rescue efforts. The exact location of the crash was Cerro Gordo in La Union. The last survivor found was Helio Neto. In addition to the soccer players who survived, a journalist, Rafael Hensel, and two flight crew members also made it out alive. The crew members are an attendant, Ximena Suarez, and a flight technician, Erwin Tumiri, reports El Grafico.

The incident is being investigated by the Civil Aeronautics unit in Colombia. As a result of the tragedy, the South American Cup finals have been suspended. In a statement, the club's vice president, Ivan Tozzo, said, "Very sad to receive the news that came through this morning. It was completely unexpected. We’re gathered at the stadium, welcoming people who are affected, people who love Chapecoense. It’s an unbelievable situation. The penny has yet to drop. We’re just waiting, everyone putting our faith in God that things will go our way. The pain is hard to take. I’ve been at Chapecoense a long time and I know what we’ve gone through to get here. Now we’ve arrived here, I won’t say at our peak but known around the country, a tragedy like this happens. It’s really tough, a great tragedy." Brazilian newspaper, DC Esportes, captured the images of fans and players who didn't make the trip in mourning at the club's stadium.

Here are the photos that help to celebrate those who survived the tragic crash in Colombia:

