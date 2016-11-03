NFL Week 9 Betting Lines: Broncos vs. Raiders Among Highlight Matchups

Derek Carr and the resurgent Oakland Raiders are facing the Denver Broncos for the AFC West lead in Week 9, but could get exposed as a pretender.

Oakland comes into the first-place showdown listed as only a one-point favorite against Denver with a 43.5-point total at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Raiders are 2-5 straight-up and 0-7 against the spread in their last seven home games, according to the OddsShark NFL Database. The Broncos are 5-2 SU in their last seven games on the road after consecutive home games.

The New York Giants are favored by three points against the Philadelphia Eagles, with a 43-point total. The Eagles are 13-3 SU and ATS in their last 16 games against the Giants. The Giants beat the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7 before their bye week, but are 2-5 SU in their last seven games after a win.

The Baltimore Ravens are 2.5-point favorites against the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers, with a 43.5-point total. The Steelers who have lost their last three games against the Ravens, are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games after losing the previous game in a matchup. The Ravens are 2-13-2 ATS in their last 17 games as a favorite.

The Miami Dolphins are 3.5-point favorites on the Vegas lines against the New York Jets. There is a 44-point total for the AFC East matchup. The Jets are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games against teams with losing records. The Dolphins are 2-8 SU in their last 10 AFC East games.

The Minnesota Vikings are 6.5-point favorites against the Detroit Lions. The Lions are 1-7 SU and 2-6 ATS in their last eight road games against teams with winning records. The Vikings have a 6-0 ATS streak at home.

The San Diego Chargers are 5.5-point favorites against the Tennessee Titans. The total is 47 points. The Titans beat Jacksonville in Week 8 but are 0-6 ATS in their last six games after a win. The Chargers are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games as a favorite.

The Green Bay Packers are seven-point favorites against the Indianapolis Colts. The total is 54 points. The Colts are 6-0 ATS in their last six November games. The Packers are 14-6 ATS in their last 20 games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

Finally, the Seattle Seahawks are seven-point favorites against the Buffalo Bills, with a 44-point total in the Monday game. The Bills are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games as an underdog of 7.5 or less. The Seahawks are 1-4 ATS in their last five games as a favorite of 7.5 or less.