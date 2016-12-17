Vikings vs. Colts Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

The Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts meet Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in a game of two teams fighting for their playoff lives.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern and the game will be televised by CBS.

Here’s a complete look at all the betting info you need to know, as well as a prediction of the Week 14 NFL game below:

Vikings vs. Colts Week 15 Betting Info

Spread: Vikings (-5)

Betting Percentages: 53 percent for the Vikings (-5)

Over/Under: 46

Betting Percentages: 62 percent for the UNDER

Season Results: Vikings 7-6 straight up; 8-5 against the spread; 8-5 for the UNDER — Colts 6-7 straight up; 6-6-1 against the spread; 8-5 for the OVER

Prediction

The biggest news heading into this game is that Vikings running back Adrian Peterson intends to play. He has been out since Week 2 after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus. The Vikings’ running game has been non-existent all year, but how effective can AD be after a three-month layoff? Peterson probably isn’t in game shape just yet and Minnesota doesn’t have the best offensive line. The positive here, though, is the Colts’ porous run defense.

Quarterback Sam Bradford has completed at least 70 percent of his passes in the past 6 games. But it’s a controlled and conservative “attack” — his longest completion of the season is 46 yards. Indy can’t really defend the pass, either. The Colts have allowed 23 touchdown passes and have just 7 interceptions.

Whereas the Colts have one of the more generous defenses, the Vikings are one of the toughest. Minnesota ranks second in points per game allowed, second in yards per game allowed and third in passing yards allowed. The secondary will need to step up once again as Colts QB Andrew Luck has thrown for 8 touchdowns in the past 3 games.

Before we get to the prediction, let’s take a look at some recent betting trends. The Vikings are 13-5 against the spread in the past 18, but 2-6 straight up over the last 8. They’re also 8-1 ATS in the past 9 at home. The UNDER has come in on 8 of Minnesota’s last 12 games and in 4 of Indianapolis’ past 6. But the Colts have hit the over in 5 straight road games.

At 6-7, the Colts still have a shot to win the AFC South. That’s the only way they’re making the playoffs. The Vikings need Ws and some help at 7-6. Peterson will give the Vikings a boost — both physically and mentally — and Sam Bradford will be effective enough against the Colts’ soft secondary to give Minnesota’s offense the edge against Indy’s D. Shutting down Luck, T.Y. Hilton and the Colts passing game completely probably isn’t going to happen. But the Vikes will make the plays when they need to and they’ll squeak out a close one at home, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

The Pick: Vikings 24-20 (Vikings win straight up, Colts cover the spread, the UNDER wins)