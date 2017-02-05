WATCH: Jon Lovitz Avocados Super Bowl Commercial Ad Preview Video

Comedian Jon Lovitz stars in Avocado From Mexico’s third Super Bowl commercial teaser this year. The odd, creepy commercial ad features Lovitz saying, “See you in the 1st quarter.”

The above teaser may not necessarily have anything to do with the company’s actual ad. Avocados From Mexico has purchased a 30-second spot by GSD&M that will focus on nutrition and the healthy fats in avocados, according to Campaign Live.

Campaign Live has revealed that the ad will also have an interactive social component– fans who share photos and videos on the company’s app can win prizes like vacations and travel accommodations. Jon Lovitz, who stars in the commercial teaser, is best known as a former SNL cast member. He also starred as Jay Sherman in The Critic, and has appeared in films like The Brave Little Toaster, Big, A League of Their Own, The Benchwarmers, and Matila.

Two years ago, the company was not very well known, but their ad (shown above) became a complete hit, catapulting the company to fame. It imagined what the first prehistoric Super Bowl draft was like, while their 2016 ad featured Scott Baio in a museum.

The company’s spots have been created by GSD&M, an advertising agency based out of Austin, Texas, that was founded in 1971 by graduates of the University of Texas at Austin. GDS&M’s other clients include Southwest Airlines, PGA Tour, Lennox International, AT&T, the US Air Force, PetSmart, Northwestern Mutual, Popeyes, John Deere, and more.

Speaking about Avocados from Mexico’s 2015 ad, Creative Director Tom Hamling of GSD&M told Adweek he wanted to do something that would “grab people’s attention” and “remind them that the world’s best avocados come from Mexico. “It’s the only place where they grow year-round, and that was the genesis of the idea: going back to the beginning of time and seeing where they would thrive best.” He revealed that his team pitched four or five ideas. “They’d already seen three agencies and 15 concepts that day, and they told us on set that they knew the minute they saw it that this was the one they wanted.”