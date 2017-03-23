Top 5 Best TaylorMade Golf Bags for Men 2018

TaylorMade is synonymous with golf. The company has been putting out top-quality equipment for PGA Tour pros and average Joes for nearly 40 years.

And now that we’ve hit 2018, TM has rolled out their newest golf bags. Whether you’re in the market for a cart or stand bag, TaylorMade’s new line has something for everyone.

Keep reading below to check out a handful of the more popular and highest-rated TaylorMade golf bags. Browse a wider selection of TaylorMade golf bags for men if this list doesn’t have the style you’re looking for.

1. TaylorMade 2017 FlexTech Crossover Stand Bag

One of the newest bags from the TaylorMade line is the FlexTech Crossover Stand Bag. Featuring TM’s “patented smooth release system and collapsible base system,” you won’t have to worry about your clubs getting jumbled together in the 5-way pocketed top, which has full-length dividers.

The lightweight bag comes with TaylorMade’s Dual-Density Comfort Strap for an easy, comfortable carry. The FlexTech also comes with a water-resistant pocket with micro-suede lining to keep your valuables safe and an insulated water bottle pocket to keep your drinks cool for those hot summer days on the course. It comes in multiple color options.

Price: $229.99

2. TaylorMade FlexTech Single Strap Stand Bag 2017

Like the Crossover Stand Bag listed above, the FlexTech Single Strap Stand Bag features full-length dividers to prevent club crowding for easy removal from the bag. It has a 4-way organizational top with two insulated water bottle pockets.

The water-resistant pocket features a micro-suede lining and will keep your important valuables protected from the weather. The FlexTech Single Strap is a very lightweight bag, ideal for the golfer who likes to walk the course, but will also fit in the back of your cart.

Price: From $174.95

3. TaylorMade 2017 FlexTech Lite Stand Bag

Weighing just 4.3 pounds, the FlexTech Lite Stand Bag is perfect for the golfer who likes to walk the course during those hot summer days. The FlexTech stand is sturdy and durable and it includes full-length dividers to ensure your clubs won’t jumble together, making it easy to retrieve them from the bag.

Other top features include: water-resistant valuables pocket, insulated water bottle pocket, ball pocket, tee pocket, velcro glove tab, towel clip, umbrella sleeve and a rain hood which attaches to the top to keep your clubs dry.

Price: From $119.99; price varies depending on color and availability

4. TaylorMade 2017 Supreme Cart Bag

The Supreme Cart is a versatile bag, perfect for those not walking on the course during the round. With a 15-way top featuring full-length dividers, each club will have its own spot and you won’t have to worry about bunching and crowding, making it easy to retrieve them. The Supreme Cart has soft, durable bubble lining to ensure your clubs stay protected.

It also has 10 pockets, including two micro-suede lined valuable pockets to safely protect your valuables and large insulated internal pocket to keep drinks and snacks cool and fresh. The tarpaulin reinforced strap is of heavy-duty construction to prevent wear and tear, yet offers comfort when walking with the bag over your shoulder.

Price: From $129.99; price varies depending on color and availability

5. TaylorMade Cart Golf Bag 5.0

The TaylorMade Cart Bag 5.0 is one of TM’s more popular bags thanks to a sleek look and versatility. First of all, it’s very lightweight and that’s always a positive. It features a velour lined valuables pocket and two garment pockets meaning there is plenty of room to hold all of your gear while keeping it safe from the elements.

With separate, full-length dividers, your clubs will be easily accessible and won’t jumble together at the bottom of the bag.

Price: $109.99

