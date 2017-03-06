WWE Fastlane 2017: Reactions & Review

Here’s our final thoughts on Raw’s WWE Fastlane 2017!

Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa vs. The Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar (with Alicia Fox)

Reactions: This was comparable to your usual Raw Cruiserweight tag bout. But we’re pretty satisfied with the fact it featured two of our favorite members of the division – the “Outlandish” Rich Swann and the loudest Cruiserweight in the WWE, Akira Tozawa. The action presented here was solid, but it wasn’t anything particularly different or better than what we see from the division on Monday nights. The good guys won after a pretty impressive finishing sequence from Swann and Tozawa. Side note – it looks like Austin Aries is ready to make a play for the Cruiserweight Championship. The return vignette that played before this match hints at that happening sooner rather than later.

Rating: 2 out of 5 Stars

Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe

Reactions: This one was quite nearly a squash, but Zayn fought valiantly at certain points of the match. But this bout was clearly designed to show just how much of a monster Joe is. Joe’s WWE main show PPV debut did wonders for his already impressive stature. Zayn had a few spirited moments here and there (his Blue Thunder Bomb looked like it almost sealed the deal for Zayn). But Joe ran roughshod over Zayn in a decent matchup. This definitely felt like something that belonged on an episode of Raw, though. Which is kind of a letdown because we know these men can put on something even better than this “meh…” meeting.

Rating: 2 out of 5 Stars

Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

Reactions: When Jax is in control of any match, the action tends to be really slow and plodding. That was the case here as Jax played with her prey in the form of “The Boss” Sasha Banks. The opening portion of this match was putting us to sleep until Banks made a comeback with two submission attempts. Banks fought hard and made the live crowd get a little louder as she fought valiantly to take Jax down. Jax went back into domination mode after she fed Banks a Spinebuster and Running Leg Drop. But Jax met her downfall after getting too cocky, which led into Banks rolling her up for the shocking finish. This was fine for what it was. Banks got the rematch win and we’re pleased to see that happen, at least.

Rating: 2 out of 5 Stars

Jinder Mahal vs. Cesaro (with Sheamus)

Reactions: Nothing really of note here to speak of besides the painful breakup of “Handsome” Rusev and the super jacked Mahal. Mahal’s surprise opponent was Cesaro, who ended up having your usual hour one Raw singles encounter with Mahal. Cesaro won to the shock of no one after a pretty tepid matchup.

Rating: 2 out of 5 Stars

Rusev vs. Big Show

Reactions: Once Rusev headed back into the ring and returned the beatdown favor to Mahal, the Big Show showed up to fill in the role of Rusev’s surprise opponent. Now this match was just a tad bit better than everything that came before it simply for the fact that Show had his way with the Russian Brute. Rusev’s focused leg work and three Superkicks didn’t do enough to stop the now slimmer giant. Show shook off all the damage dealt to him and then decisively finished Rusev with three Chokeslams and a KO Punch. This was short but fun thanks to Show’s complete slaying of Rusev.

Rating: 2 & a Half out of 5 Stars

Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (WWE Raw Women’s Championship)

Reactions: The Raw Women’s scene has grown a bit stagnant lately. It always features the same players (Charlotte, Sasha Banks and Bayley), plus some tired squash matches from Nia Jax. Plus, the “Charlotte loses the title on Raw, then regains it on PPV” routine made us less inclined to care about this title rematch. While it was far from terrible, the circumstances surrounding it didn’t do it any favors. Charlotte and Bayley put on a title match that was decent enough, though. Barring that one sloppy corner elbow drop attempt by Bayley, everything else we sat through was mildly entertaining. Banks’ interference was a bit of a shock, which played right into Charlotte’s legitimate claims that the champ can only win with outside help. Bayley retained here, but we care more about that expected Fatal Four Way championship bout at ‘Mania 33. All in all though, this was merely passable at best.

Rating: 2 & a Half out of 5 Stars

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (c) vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship)

Reactions: The opening promo from Enzo and Cass was entertaining (as usual). As for the bout itself, it was just OK. Enzo was beaten into nothingness for a while until he made the hot tag to Big Cass. Cass’ comeback looked impressive and made us come alive a little more when he hit the ring. His assault on “The Good Brothers” didn’t last that long, however. After than fun series of big moves from Cass, the finish almost came out of nowhere when Enzo and Cass connected with their finisher. But Gallows saved his brother just in the nick of time. Later on, we got a controversial finish that saw Enzo get his foot knocked off the rope by Gallows and pinned. We’re sure that ending’s going to lead to a rematch on Raw. Hopefully, it’s a way more spirited affair than this tame encounter between both teams.

Rating: 2 out of 5 Stars

Neville (c) vs. Jack Gallagher (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

Reactions: After being forced to sit through a bunch of relatively bland matches, the surly Cruiserweight Champion and Jack Gallagher showed up to save the day. Both Superstars upped the pace of the show by putting on a pretty good title encounter. Neville’s new heel act was at its finest here, plus Gallagher remained defiant while he fought hard to relinquish Neville of his championship. Neville was all over Gallagher for most of the bout, but Gallagher’s spirited comebacks made this all the more entertaining. His devastating headbutts, shocking plancha to the outside and top-rope Belly to Back Suplex were all noteworthy moments from this match. But the best moment of all came when Neville reached back into his high-flying repertoire to finish Gallagher with a Red Arrow. Neville retained after a good back and forth encounter that we’re open to seeing again with even more time added to it.

Rating: 3 out of 5 Stars

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Reactions: For the most part, we enjoyed the story being told here. For weeks, we witnessed Reigns get upstaged by Strowman every time they met. This time though, Reigns reached into another part of himself to finally vanquish Strowman. But for most of this bout, Strowman continued his trend of embarrassing Reigns. Every time Reigns started to get the upper hand on the bigger man, Strowman cut him off. The buildup to Reigns’ eventual comeback was pulled off well. After Reigns pulled himself back into the ring after getting smashed through the announcer’s table, the action truly kicked into another gear. Reigns pulled off two Superman Punches and two Spears after Strowman made one too many careless mistakes. Reigns got himself a very important win as he heads into WrestleMania 33 for an expected upper card bout. Strowman impressed us here and we have a feeling that a Battle Royale ‘Mania victory is in his future. This was much better than we expected it to be. Extra kudos goes to Reigns for his slick new black and white gear.

Rating: 3 out of 5 Stars

Kevin Owens (c) vs. Goldberg (WWE Universal Championship)

Reactions: WELP, THERE YA GO! Goldberg maintained his composure while Owens tried to get unto his head with mind games. Turns out all that getting into and out of the ring activity didn’t affect Goldberg at all. Jericho got his revenge on his former best friend without even laying one finger on him. All he had to do was throw Owens off his game by entering the arena to his music and showing up to shock the live crowd. Moments later, we witnessed Goldberg cut through Owens with a Spear and end his Universal Championship reign with a Jackhammer. We knew this outcome was coming and we actually got a kick out of watching it unfold. So now we’re getting Goldberg vs. Lesnar for the Universal Championship and possibly Owens vs. Y2J for the US Championship at ‘Mania 33. It ended quickly, but it served its purpose towards building to the future of next month’s event.

Rating: SQUASH!

Match of the Night

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman!

Final Verdict

The beginning portion of this year’s Fastlane was filled with the types of performances that belong on your typical episode of Raw. While they weren’t outright terrible, most of those first few matches were nothing special. The show made a turn for the better after Big Show arrived to decimate Rusev, though (we know…we’re shocked that match turned things around, too). The Cruiserweight and Raw Women’s Championship matches, plus Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman did an admirable enough job of keeping Fastlane 2017 from “Worst PPV of the Year” status. As for the main event, it provided us with the expected outcome that everyone saw coming from a mile away. At least it was cool to see Y2J show back up just to screw his former best friend and help Goldberg become champion. Reigns vs. Strowman, the Cruiserweight Championship match and the ending are really all you need to rewatch or check out if you missed this PPV. WWE Fastlane 2017 started out slow, got slightly better in the middle portion and ended on a predictable (but still decent) note. So that’s an overall “it was what it was” grade from us.

Final Score: 2 & a Half out of 5 Stars

