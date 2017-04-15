Arkansas Derby 2017: Results, Betting Payouts & Highlights

Classic Empire is the winner of the 2017 Arkansas Derby. The horse used a late push to narrowly edged out Conquest Mo Money. The horse was able to overcome adversity in the race to cover a lot of ground at the end that was just enough for the victory.

Classic Empire wins the $1 million Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park! Last year's Champion 2-Year-Old Male earns 100 Kentucky Derby points. — TVG (@TVG) April 15, 2017

Lookin at Lee came in third followed by Sonneteer in fourth. Malagacy rounds out the top five but leaves the race without any points towards the Kentucky Derby. The Arkansas Derby was the last prep race that would impact the field at the Kentucky Derby.

A field of 12 horses were fighting to not only find the Winner’s Circle but qualify for the Kentucky Derby. The winner earned 100 points with a total of 170 points at stake in the race. Second place received 40 points, third place received 20 points and fourth place earned 10 points.

Classic Empire entered the race as the favorite but was anything but a lock. The horse has been battling foot abscess and managed to finish just third in his last outing before the injury. He needed a strong finish to qualify for the Derby and got just that after spending the last few weeks recovering in Ocala, Florida.

Here’s a look at the Arkansas Derby results courtesy of Equibase along with the betting payout.

Arkansas Derby 2017 Results

POS. HORSE 1 Classic Empire 2 Conquest Mo Money 3 Lookin’ at Lee 4 Sonneteer 5 Malagacy 6 Untrapped 7 Silver Dust 8 Rowdy the Warrior 9 Petrov 10 One Dreamy Dude 11 Grandpa’s Dream 12 Rockin Rudy

Payout

The following data is courtesy of TVG.