Angela Akins, Sergio Garcia’s Fiancee: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia returned to The Masters in 2017, but things were a little different this time. Not only did it finally end in a victory for him, but he’s also about to become a married man after getting engaged to his girlfriend, Angela Akins. The two got engaged in January and plan to get married in July 2017.

Akins is currently a reporter for the Golf Channel and was born in Horseshoe Bay, Texas. The 31-year-old also played golf at the University of Texas, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism.

You can follow Akins on Instagram and on Twitter.

Here’s what you need to know about Akins.

1. Akins & Garcia Got Engaged in January & Plan to Marry Before the End of the Year

Garcia and Akins announced their engagement on Twitter on January 6. “Some very exciting news for us! We are getting married this year! Thrilled to see what the future bring us,” Garcia, the No. 11 ranked player in the world, wrote.

Akins is providing wedding planning updates on her Instagram page. For example she went cake-tasting just a few days before The Masters.

Akins and Garcia started dating at the end of 2015. In an interview with Bunkered, he said that his off-the-course life has really helped his performance.

“It definitely helps,” Garcia told the site. “Every little thing that adds up is always good. When things are lined up nicely in your life outside of the game, your mind is calmer, you’re happier and those things are always good.”

2. Garcia Will be Akins’ Second Husband

Akins was previously known as Angela Hamann and was previously married to Ross Hamann, a former golfer who now works as a sales executive. Akins and Hamann were still married when she joined the Golf Channel in 2015.

As Akins’ LinkedIn profile notes, she first attended college at Texas Christian University before transferring to the University of Texas at Austin in 2006. She graduated in 2008 and had a stint as a summer intern at ESPN that year.

Akins joined the Golf Channel in January 2015 after two years as a sideline reporter for Fox Sports Southwest. Now that she works for the Golf Channel, she’s based in Florida.

3. Akins’ Father was an All-American Quarterback at Texas

Sports are in Akins’ blood. In an interview with Texas Sports, Akins said that her father, Marty Akins was an All-American quarterback at Texas.

Marty Akins played at Texas from 1972 to 1975. He also toyed with a political career, and ran as the Democratic nominee for Texas Comptroller in 2002, but lost. He’s a member of the University of Texas Hall of Honor and Texas High School Football Hall of Fame. Marty Akins has on his Twitter page that he is a sixth generation Texan.

Akins’ grandfather is the legendary Texas high school football coach Ray Akins, MyStatesman notes.

“When I first got my chance to interview at Fox Sports Southwest, I was asked if I knew anything about football and I just had to laugh,” Akins told My Statesman. “About the only sport I love more than golf is football, and Texas football is the best.”

“I think Angela has him all wrapped up in what it means to be a Longhorn. Hook Em Horns is part of the Akins lore,” Marty Akins said of his soon-to-be son-in-law in an interview with KVUE.

4. She’s a Cousin of Drew Brees

Ray Akins is also New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees’ grandfather, making Brees one of Akins’ cousins. As My Statesman notes, Ray Akins is a high school football legend in the Lone Star State. In 38 years of coaching, he on 293 games and made 17 playoff appearances at Gregory-Portland High School.

In an interview with Nola.com, Brees spoke about the influence of his grandparents:

“During two-a-days, we’d go out there and my grandpa would serve this green electrolyte water, it was kind of funky and we’d be over there, me and my brother, filling them up and giving them to the guys and tossing the ball on the side and just thought that was the greatest thing ever, being a part of that and watching grandpa coach and going to his games… So much of me as a kid playing sports and everything, my grandparents were at a lot of those events and always coaching me up, encouraging me.”

“Drew had good peripheral vision, and I could also see when we’d pitch horseshoes and washers he had a good rhythm,” Ray Akins told NOLA.com in 2012 of Brees. “And when we shot birds, he knew the angles. I could tell right then, he had what it took to be a quarterback.”

@drewbrees love this pic so much! Baylen looks just like Grandpa with that hat on! — Angela Garcia (@TheAngelaAkins) May 12, 2014

5. She Played Golf in College & High School, Winning 10 High School Tournaments

Akins is an avid golfer herself. According to her Longhorns profile page, she won 10 high school tournaments and was the team captain at Marble Falls High School every year she attended. She also placed third in the 2003 regional competition and sixth in 2006.

In 2005, she was the Women’s Texas Golf Association Amateur Championship Two-Player Team Club Champion and won 17 medals in national tournaments. She came in the Top 3 in 31 tournaments. While in high school, she also played basketball.

In 2015, Texas Sports asked Akins where she saw herself in five to 10 years.

“Golf Channel is growing on a record pace and I’m looking forward to doing everything I can to help grow the network and the sport of golf,” Akins replied. “In five years I hope I’m still covering amazing stories about golf and the people who play it, and I hope I’ve become an even better journalist. We can always learn and grow and improve and I plan on doing that forever. I think I was taught that at Texas! Hook ’em Horns!”