Top 5 Best Callaway Golf Carry & Stand Bags for 2018

If you’re an avid golfer, you know how important it is to have a quality golf bag. If you walk the course, you’ll definitely need a bag that is functional and comfortable.

And Callaway is one of the major players in the golf bag industry. They have a full line of carry and stand bags designed to keep all your equipment protected and easy accessible while offering you supreme comfort.

Browse a wider selection of Callaway Golf stand and carry bags if this list doesn’t have what you’re looking for. But keep reading below to check out the most popular Callaway bags on the market today.

1. Callaway Golf 2017 Chev Stand Bag

One of the newest and most popular bags from Callaway is the Chev Stand Bag. Lightweight at 5.5 pounds, it’s ideal for those who like to walk the course while playing. It features a 7-way top with full-length club dividers, a molded grab handle, a mesh hip pad for comfort, and an ergonomic double shoulder strap to for an easy carry for 18 holes. The Chev Stand Bag also has plenty of storage in the form of 6 pockets, including a velour-lined one for your valuables. It comes in 6 different colors.

Price: Starting at $134.99; price varies depending on color and availability

2. Callaway 2017 Capital Golf Stand Bag

At just 5 pounds, the Capital Golf Stand Bag is course-walker’s dream. But it offers much more than its lightweight feature. The Capital has 5 pockets, including ones for valuables, apparel, water bottle, your golf glove, and a full size golf ball pocket. With a 5-way top club divider, it also comes with a padded dual shoulder strap, a towel loop, a mesh hip pad for comfort, and a rain hood to keep your clubs dry.

Price: $169.99

3. Callaway Golf 2017 Fusion 14 Stand Bag

The Fusion 14 Stand Bag is one of Callaway’s most functional bags. It features a 14-way top with full-length dividers, ensuring that each of your clubs stays protected and jumble-free for easy removal. And it has plenty of storage with 10 pockets, including an insulated water bottle sleeve, a velour-lined valuables pocket, ball pocket and garment pocket. Other highlights include a quick release comfort Tech strap System and an integrated alignment stick holder. Light at just 5.4 pounds, the Fusion 14 comes in a variety of colors.

Price: $219.99

4. Callaway Golf 2017 Hyper Lite 5 Stand Bag

The fifth installment of the Hyper Lite Stand Bag series weighs in at just 5 pounds and offers so much in the way of functionality and style. It features a 7-way top with individual full-length club dividers and plenty of storage with 8 pockets, including a safe spot for your valuables and an insulated water bottle pocket. The Hyper Lite 5 is also highlighted by a comfort Tech strap (double strap option available), an integrated alignment stick holder and lack satin finished towel hook complete with bottle opener. It comes in array of colors and is perfect for those who like to walk to the course and be comfortable doing it.

Price: $164.93 (13 percent off MSRP); price varies depending on color and availability

5. Callaway 2017 GBB Epic Staff Stand Bag

You’re going to pay a bit more for the Epic Stand Bag, but you’ll be getting a lot for your buck. It has a 5-way top with velour-wrapped dividers to provide club separation and superior protection. The Epic has 6 pockets, including a velour-lined valuables pocket, full-length apparel pocket and golf ball pocket. Made of durable polyurethane material, it weighs approximately 6 pounds and has a padded, dual shoulder strap for extreme comfort. Other highlights include quality embroidery, matching rain hood to keep your clubs dry and non-slip foot pads on the durable stand.

Price: $289.95

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.