Will It Rain at WrestleMania? Has It Ever Rained at WrestleMania Before?

It looks like it may rain at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday night.

The biggest wrestling show of the year is currently underway, and according to Weather.com, there is a 45 percent chance of rain in Orlando starting at about 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

According to some who are there in Orlando for the show, some light rain has already been felt.

WrestleMania is one of the few WWE events to take place outdoors, so it’s unclear what would be done if the rain became a big issue. There is no roof at the Camping World Stadium, where the event is being held.

Rain actually was a small problem a few years ago at WrestleMania 29. It began to rain during the pre-show; in fact, the rain started the minute that The Miz won the Intercontinental Championship. Luckily, the rain stopped not long after, and it wasn’t a problem for the rest of the night.

There was also an issue with rain at WrestleMania 24, which took place in Orlando just like this year. But once again, the rain didn’t end up being too big of a problem, and it soon stopped.

Never has the WWE had to deal with a large amount of rain to the point that it would disrupt the show, and certainly not a full thunderstorm, so it should be interesting to see how the company handles a possibly substantial downpour later.