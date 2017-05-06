11 Best Golf Club Sets for Beginners: Compare, Buy & Save

More and more new golfers are hitting the course every day. And as you might be finding out, golf isn’t an easy — or inexpensive — sport.

So if you are new to the game and want to find the best golf clubs for beginners to help you improve your game without breaking the bank, you might want to consider purchasing a complete set rather than buying your equipment separately. Complete sets usually come with a driver, wood, hybrid, irons, pitching wedge and putter. And most of the time a bag to hold the clubs in. Considering you can usually find these full sets for under $300, that’s not a bad deal at all. These club sets are designed for the beginner — larger sweet spots on the driver and woods, high moment of inertia (MOI) on all clubs, easy-to-hit irons with oversized club faces. All things novice golfers need to improve their game.

So we’ve come up with a review of some of the highest-rated golf clubs sets to help you make your decision that much easier. Some of the top brands in the business are included, such as Callaway, Wilson, Pinemeadow, and Tour Edge, among others.

And here you can read our post on best golf irons for game improvement and forgiveness and our review of the best Callaway irons for beginners and high handicappers if you want to an even larger pool of clubs to choose from. But keep reading below to check out the most popular full sets on the market right now.

Note: The following list is in no particular order

1. Callaway Men’s Strata Complete Golf Club Set with Bag

This Strata Men’s Complete Set comes with 12 pieces — 9 clubs, 2 headcovers and 1 stand bag. The clubs included are a 460cc driver (with cover) with an enlarged sweet spot for extra forgiveness and distance; a 3-Wood; a 5-Hybrid, a 6-Iron through pitching wedge, and a mallet-style putter.

And that price, it’s an incredible bargain for the beginning golfer who just getting his feet wet on the course. The lightweight stand bag comes complete with 5 pockets and a comfortable dual strap. You can’t go wrong with the Callaway brand, especially at this price.

Price: $219.99

Pros:

Set includes an oversized driver, hybrid club and putter

Rain hood on the stand bag

Separate insulated pocket for a water bottle

The Callaway brand

Also available in 16- and 18-piece sets

Cons:

12-piece set does not include a sand wedge

12-piece set does not include a 4-hybrid

Some users have had club heads break off of shaft

2. Aspire X1 Men’s Complete Golf Set

The Aspire X1 Complete Set has everything the beginning needs — a 460cc Titanium driver (10.5 degrees), Fairway Wood, 24 degree Hybrid club, 6-iron through pitching wedge, putter, stand bag, and 3 head covers.

The stand bag comes with a dual strap for easy carrying and transport. Aspire X1s are also perfect for the budget-minded player at under $200 for the complete set.

Price: $192.99

Titanium driver and a hybrid club

Graphite shaft on woods and True Temper steel shafts on irons

Lightweight stand bag with comfortable dual strap

Two sizes available — one for players 6-feet and under & one for 6-feet-1 and up

Cons:

This particular set is for right-handed players only

Not available from Amazon Prime

3. Tour Edge Reaction 3 Complete Set With Bag

Highlighted by a lifetime warranty, the Tour Edge Reaction 3 set includes 15 total pieces — a driver, 3-wood, 4-hybrid, putter, 5 iron through pitching wedge, a stand bag and four head covers (driver, wood, hybrid and putter).

The 460cc titanium matrix driver has a high moment of inertia (MOI), which offers greater forgiveness for longer and more consistent shots off the tee. The forgiveness doesn’t stop with the driver. All the clubs are designed help you cut down on those rookie mistakes, including the stainless steel irons, which feature an undercut cavity for ultimate forgiveness and large sweet spots. While pricier than most on this list, the Tour Edge Reaction 3s are some of the best golf clubs for beginners.

Price: $317.67

Pros:

Large sweet spot on the driver for extra forgiveness

Easy-to-hit 4-hybrid

Lifetime warranty

High moment of inertia on mallet-style putter

Cons:

Some users thought the clubs were too short

Pricier than other sets on this list

4. Wilson Golf Men’s 2017 Ultra Complete Package Set

Wilson’s 2017 Ultra Complete Set is highlighted by improved technology which focuses on getting more distance for beginners. The 460cc Titanium driver uses a low center of gravity and a huge sweet spot to maximize forgiveness and distance off the tee.

And the steel shaft irons feature perimeter weighting, which helps to keep your ball in the fairway even on missed hits. The set includes a driver, fairway wood, a hybrid, irons 6-9, pitching wedge, heel/toe putter, stand bag, and head covers for the driver, wood, and hybrid. Wilson has been a leader in complete golf club sets for years.

Price: $159.00

Ergonomic bag with self-self activating stand

Alignment putter with soft grip

Sleek club design

Cons:

Clubs might be too short for taller players

5. Pinemeadow PRE Men’s 16-Piece Complete Golf Set

The Pinemeadow PRE Men’s Set comes complete with 16 total pieces at a bargain price. The set includes: a 10.5 degree titanium driver, a 15 degree 3 wood, a 21 degree 3 Hybrid, 4 through pitching wedge stainless steel irons, a pre-mallet putter, a dual strap stand bag, and head covers for the driver, wood, and hybrid.

The driver features a controlled launch graphite shaft and an oversized sweet spot, must-haves for beginners to maximize forgiveness and distance, even on off-center hits. The wood, hybrid and irons all have oversized club faces making them easy to hit with good launch, which will help keep you in the fairway and out of the hazards. Great value for a lot of quality equipment.

Price: $251.40

Includes a 4-iron

16 total pieces, including rain hood for stand bag

Cons:

No sand wedge

Some users had club durability issues

6. Prosimmon Golf X9 V2 Golf Club Set & Bag

Prosimmon says it themselves: the X9 V2s are not for the advanced player, but for the beginner or average golfer who can’t hit every shot cleanly. The set comes with an oversized 460cc driver with an extra large sweet spot, a 15 degree fairway wood, two easy-to-hit hybrids (21 and 24 degrees), cavity back 5-iron through pitch wedge, and a 35-inch putter.

All of those clubs are designed to be extra forgiving for that player who is just getting started. You’re bound to have off-center hits, but Prosimmon’s large club heads and massive sweet spots will help keep those in the fairway. Also included are headcovers for the driver, wood, and hybrids, a light weight 7-way top stand bag for easy carrying, and a rain hood to keep your clubs dry. Prosimmon might not be a household name, but the X9 V2s are some of the best golf clubs for beginners on the market.

Price: $199.99

Price

Includes 3- and 4-hybrids with headcovers

Designed for beginners with extra forgiveness on all clubs

Cons:

No sand wedge

Clubs available only for right-handed players

7. Cobra 2017 Golf Men’s Fly Z S Complete Set

Cobra is one of the top names in golf, so that means you’re going to pay more money for their quality and brand. The Cobra 2017 Men’s Fly Z S Complete Set are some of the best golf clubs for beginners and are available in 2 different sizes. Beginner set A has 7 clubs (driver, 5 wood, 5 hybrid, 7 iron, sand wedge, pitching wedge, and putter). The other set has 12 clubs (driver, 3 and 5 woods, 4 and 5 hybrids, 6 iron through pitching wedge, and putter). Both include sizable cart bags.

Whichever set you choose, you’re getting high quality clubs. The driver has a large club face with a big sweet spot and Cobra E9 Zone Face will help you get extra distance, even on off-center hits. The irons and wedges have cavity backs for a low center of gravity, which will help get launch and extra forgiveness.

Price: 7 club set from $369.99; 12 club set from $514.97

E9 Zone Club Faces for increased ball speed and distance

Includes a sand wedge and pitching wedge

Available in 2 different sets — 7 or 12 club size

Best for beginners

Cons:

Only available with a cart bag, so not as conducive to walking

On the pricey side

8. Precise M5 Men’s Complete Golf Clubs Package Set

The Precise M5s Golf Set is full of easy-to-hit clubs, including a 460cc titanium driver, a 15 degree fairway wood, a 21 degree hybrid, and a 5-iron through pitching wedge, which feature True Temper stainless steel shafts.

Thanks to the oversized club heads and offset will help reduce the chances of those off-center hits from taking off into the woods. They’re designed to be forgiving for the beginning or intermediate golfer. The Precise M5s are certainly a good starter set and complete with headcovers for the driver, wood, and hybrid, and a light, dual-strap bag that’s easy to carry around the course.

Price: $249.99 (38 percent off MSRP)

Extra tall (1 inch longer) available in right-handed clubs

True Temper steel shafts on irons

Comes with an easy-to-carry dual strap stand bag

Oversized club heads are user-friendly

Cons:

Doesn’t include a sand wedge

Includes only 1 hybrid club

9. Wilson 2017 Men’s Profile XD Golf Complete Set

Wilson’s second entry to this list is also a set new for 2017 — the Profile XDs. The set comes with all the clubs and add-ons a new golfer needs to get started. And with Wilson name attached, you know you’ll be getting some of the best golf clubs for beginners available today.

The set features the following clubs: a forged Titanium composite 460cc driver, 5-wood, 5-hybrid, stainless steel irons, pitching and sand wedges, and a heel/toe weighting putter. The driver is very forgiving with power weighting technology and the irons feature perimeter weighting for more forgiveness. You’ll also receive a cart bag with double-padded shoulder straps and headcovers for the driver, wood, and hybrid.

Price: $229.99

Comes with 10 clubs, including a sand wedge

Irons have perimeter for larger sweet spot

Ideal for beginners

Standard and Long sizes available

Cons:

Some users felt the headcovers were too small and poorly made

10. Palm Springs Golf Visa Men’s +1 Inch Tall Club Set & Stand Bag

The Palm Springs Visa Golf Club Set has a specific player in mind: tall, new to the game, and on a budget. The club shafts are an inch longer than standard, which is great for those over 6-feet-2. So if you are bigger than the average guy and a beginning golfer, these could be what you need.

Featuring a 460cc driver, a 15 degree fairway wood, and 18 and 21 degree hybrids, your longer clubs are all designed to offer large, easy-to-hit sweet spots for extra forgiveness. The 6 steel-shafted irons — 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and pitching wedge — have a cavity back design so you’ll get a higher moment of inertia and lower center of gravity. That will lead to easier launch and more consistent and controlled shots. Also included are a light stand bag and headcovers for the driver, woods, and hybrids. And all for $180. That’s tough to beat.

Price: $299.99

Shafts are 1 inch longer; designed for taller players

Two hybrids — 18 and 21 degree

Cavity back designed irons for more forgiveness

Cons:

Not suited for the more experienced player

Some users felt the clubs were made of the highest quality

11. Top Flite XL Complete Golf Club Set 2018

The Top Flite XL Complete Golf Club Set is new for 2018 and packs a ton of quality equipment into one affordable package — just what the beginner needs. The set comes with a total of 10 clubs — an oversized 460cc driver, 3 wood, easy-to-hit 4 and 5 hybrids, cavity back irons and pitching wedge for easy launch and forgiveness, and a mallet-style putter. Protective head covers are included for the driver and wood.

The bag is a lightweight stand bag, which weighs just 4 pounds. It is featured by a 6-way top with full-length dividers, so your clubs will stay protected when carrying it on the course. The bag also has soft, comfortable dual straps for easy transport. As for storage, it has 5 pockets (large garment, ball pocket, and one for valuables) an umbrella holder.

Price: $209.99

Includes easy-to-hit driver, hybrid, and irons

6-way top bag with full-length dividers

Available in 3 different colors — Black, Red, and Volt

Cons:

Doesn’t include a sand wedge

Not available in steel shafts; graphite only

