Rickie Fowler’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Throughout his nine-year professional career, Rickie Fowler has found plenty of success on the golf course. The 28-year old has four PGA tour wins in his career, though he’s never claimed a major championship.

Despite that, Fowler’s made a nice living playing the game that he learned when he was a child and kept working toward perfecting. He’s spent a portion of the millions of dollars that he’s made over the years on a nice home in Florida and also on one of his favorite things to collect: cars. But he’s also reserved some of it to give to charities.

Here’s what you need to know about Fowler’s net worth:

1. Fowler’s Reported Net Worth Is Around $20 Million

Although he’s never won a major tournament, sponsorship/endorsement deals have landed Fowler with a net worth of almost $18 million, Celebrity Net Worth reported.

In 2015, Forbes listed Fowler as the seventh-highest-paid golfer on the PGA tour, with total earnings of $17.3 million and endorsement deals totaling $10 million. But recent success has propelled him up and over that mark.

A 2016 list compiled by Forbes had Fowler as the sixth-highest-paid golfer in the world. Kurt Badenhausen wrote that Fowler made $18.5 million through 2016. Phil Mickelson earned the most on the list with $52.9 million being compiled through salary, prize money and endorsements.

Fowler’s earning dipped a bit in 2017. Golf Digest listed him as 13th among golfers in its countdown of the top 50 in the world. The outlet reported $3.3 million in on-course earnings and $9.1 million in endorsements, giving Fowler a total of $12.4 million on the year.

2. He’s Won Over $27 Million from Tournaments on the PGA Tour

According to data compiled by ESPN, Fowler ranks No. 26 on the all-time list of golfers’ earnings.

As of March 2018, Fowler has earned $31 million on the tour, and he’s only 29-years old. Topping that list, of course, is Tiger Woods, who’s earned more than $110 million in his career. Mickelson is second with over $86 million, while Vijay Singh is in third at just under $71 million.

Fowler got a big boost when he won The Players Championship in 2015. The tournament, often considered the unofficial “fifth” major of the season, gave Fowler an impressive payout of almost $2 million. The total purse that year was a remarkable $10 million. Taking first in the tournament earned Fowler $1.8 million.

3. He Lives in a $14 Million Florida Mansion

According to a report from GossipExtra, Fowler purchased a multi-million dollar home in 2016 in Jupiter, Florida.

The exclusive report from the news outlet said that the house is 11,000-square-feet with “easy” access to the ocean that sits nearby.

The home used to be “ancient,” and was purchased by realtor Christian Demers in 2012 for $2.5 million. Demers reportedly leveled the home to make way for the mansion. The house even includes a golf green with 2.7 acres of waterfront property.

If Jupiter sounds familiar, that’s the same town where Tiger Woods lives. He was busted on suspicion of DUI in May after driving home in the community.

4. Fowler Has an Extensive Collection of Cars

One of Fowlers’ favorite things to collect is cars, and he’s not afraid to show off his luxurious purchases.

As PGA.com reported, Fowler has always been known as “the kid that loves motorcycles and fast cars almost as much as he loves golf.”

In fact, Fowler has been seen in the past at multiple car racing events, including the 2012 Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Thank you! RT @MBUSA: Join us in wishing a very happy birthday to our friend @RickieFowlerPGA today. pic.twitter.com/wFRXyKfYZj — Rickie Fowler (@RickieFowler) December 14, 2013

I won! A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on Apr 23, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

Celebrity Cars Blog wrote that Fowler is a big fan of Mercedes’ and his driveway in 2015 looked like it could be a dealership. He’s previously posted on social media about refurbishing and old Porsche.

5. He’s Teamed With Multiple Charities Over the Years

While Fowler has won a lot of money on the PGA Tour, he has done his best to give back to the community by teaming up with charities to raise funds and awareness for various causes.

Fowler has joined The First Tee on numerous occasions. The organization is a youth development organization that works to introduce golf to young people and keep younger generations interested in the sport that he loves.

In March 2016, Fowler took part in a pro-am tournament for the Ernie Els’ Els for Autism Foundation and he certainly did his part. He hit a hole-in-one to trigger a $1 million donation to the charity from software maker SAP.

Earlier in 2017 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, Fowler wore a pair of Puma golf shoes that honored the late Palmer. Just two pairs of the custom golf shoes were made…one pair Fowler wore and the other was auctioned off to support Arnie’s Foundation — now Arnie’s Army. At the auction, the shoes were sold for $25,300.