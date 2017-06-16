Tommy Fleetwood: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tommy Fleetwood is a professional golfer who is currently competing in the Honda Classic.

Last year, he finished in fourth at the U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin. The 27-year-old British golfer is still searching for his first major championship after his success on the European Tour.

Fleetwood, who was born in Southport, England, turned pro in 2010. He picked up two European Tour wins, first at the 2013 Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles tournament in Scotland. He finally won his second tournament at the 2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship in January. When he was on the Callenge Tour, he won the 2011 Kazakhstan Open. According to Fleetwood’s Yahoo Sports profile, Fleetwood’s career earnings total $9,099,466.

Fleetwood is married to his manager, Clare Craig.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Fleetwood’s Dad Served as His Caddy Until 2011

Fleetwood’s father, Pete, served as his son’s caddy early on in his career. But, as the Liverpool Echo noted, he decided to break up that partnership in 2011.

Pete could no longer keep up with his son on golf courses, as his day job was working on buildings. That took a toll on his knees and he needed a trolley to take Fleetwood’s bag around during the Challenge Tour. Unfortunately, that’s not allowed on the pro tour.

“Finding the right caddy for him will be one of many important decisions he’ll have to make in the coming weeks and months,” Pete told the Liverpool Echo. “He needs to be the boss in the partnership, so he needs to find the right character. I’ll try to get as many tournaments as I can next year, and I’ve got no doubt he’ll win one of them.”

Fleetwood’s caddy today is Ian Finnis.

2. Fleetwood Finally Made it to His First Masters in 2017, Calling it a ‘Boyhood Dream’ Come True

Earlier this year, Fleetwood finally earned an invitation to the Masters in Augusta, Georgia for the first time in his career. He earned the spot after his performance at the WGC-Mexico Championship in March. Sure, he didn’t beat Dustin Johnson, but he still earned the biggest check of his career – £850,000 ($1,085,365) – and was finally invited to the Masters.

He told the Telegraph that this was a “boyhood dream” come true. He also jumped to the 35th ranking in the world. Entering the U.S. Open, Fleetwood was ranked #33.

“The Masters has always been a target, as it is a tournament which I’ve wanted to play in since I was a kid. But this sets me up for the entire year,” Fleetwood told the Telegraph. “I’ve been playing nicely and my ranking keeps going up and up and I just want to keep on that upward curve.”

Unfortunately, Fleetwood missed the half-way cut at the 2017 Masters, but was one of a record 10 British players in the tournament. The last time he played in the U.S. Open was 2015, when he tied for 27th.

3. Fleetwood Dedicated His First European Tour Win to His Dog, Maisy

Fleetwood loves dogs. In fact, when he won his first European Your in 2013, he was joined by his 14-year-old dog Maisy, who was ill at the time. Fleetwood took the dog with him for several tournaments that year.

“It was great to see Maisy out there as she’s been to plenty of tournaments around Europe where I’ve competed but this could have been her last event as she was diagnosed with cancer a couple of weeks ago,” Fleetwood said, reports Golf By Tour Miss. “So, given her condition this week is pretty special.”

Today, Fleetwood and his fiancee have two dogs, Cookie and Benji.

“I can’t help loving them. We have Cookie and Benji now – they’re great company, they’re there whenever you need them, they never argue back. It’s unconditional love,” Fleetwood told the Sun.

4. Fleetwood Married his Manager, Clare Craig, in 2017

Fleetwood married his manager, Clare Craig, in the Bahamas in 2017.

“Me and Clare said that if we got into the [Hero World Challenge] tournament, it would be a great place to get married. So I’m actually getting married on Tuesday here. So missing the tournament wasn’t really an option,” he told the media ahead of his special day.

According to the Daily Mail, Craig has to remind him sometimes that he can afford to spend money to treat himself after working so hard to get where he is today. Fleetwood explained that he didn’t grow up rich.

“I’ve talked to my dad about why I don’t think about money, even now, when it makes the world go round in so many ways, and I know my lacklustre approach annoys Clare sometimes,” Fleetwood told the Mail. “But what can you do?”

Fleetwood told the Mail that he’s an avid reader, so that’s one way he treats himself. He read Great Expectations while preparing for the Masters!

Craig previously worked at at Hambric Sports Management, which represents golfers in both the U.S. and EU, until early 2016.

5. Fleetwood Says Erin Hills Plays Right Into His Strengths as a Ball-Striker

In an interview with Golf Digest, Fleetwood said that Erin Hills is perfect for his skills as a ball-striker. During his first day, he hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens.

“Does it set up for a ball-striker?” Fleetwood told Golf Digest. “Yeah, definitely. It’s long. It’s such a big golf course. And everything is wide. So it’s easy to let your swing loose a little bit. That’s how to hit an errant tee shot here, because you haven’t been specific enough on your targets. But, yeah, it is a ball-striker’s golf course overall.”

On the first day, Fleetwood shot a 67 and says he didn’t attempt a birdie all day.

“We had the best of the conditions,” he told Gold Digest. “This morning the breeze was perfect, not strong enough to have any effect. And the course was as receptive as it’s going to be. I had a very good start through 11 holes. But I never really tried to make a birdie. You can’t do that in a U.S. Open.”