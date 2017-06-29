5 Best Cheap Golf Wedges: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

Sand traps. Bunkers. Deep rough. We’ve all been there. Some more than others. And we all know the importance of getting out of said hazards. The best cheap golf wedges have a high loft degree which will enable you to get underneath the ball for proper launch, spin, and control around the greens. It’s definitely an important club and one you should probably be carrying in your bag.

So check out our recommendations of the most popular and effective value wedges below.