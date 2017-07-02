Kayla Harper, Bryce’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper is married to Kayla Varner. They dated for four years before they got engaged in 2014, and they called it off in 2015. They finally married in December 2016. The young couple do not have any children.

Harper is still only 24 years old, and made his MLB debut back in April 2012. Since then, the Las Vegas native has been a four-time All-Star, won the NL MVP Award in 2015 and picked up the 2012 NL Rookie of the Year. So far in 2017, Harper is batting .313 with 18 home runs and 58 RBIs in 73 games.

You can follow the 24-year-old Kayla on Instagram here and Twitter here.

Here’s what you need to know about Kayla Harper.

1. Harper & Kayla Are Both Members of the Mormon Church

For Time & All Eternity #mrandmrsharper A post shared by Kayla Harper (@kayy.harper) on Dec 18, 2016 at 1:37pm PST

Harper and Kayla are both Las Vegas natives and are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, also known as the Mormon Church. Kayla has a link to the Church’s website in her Instagram profile.

When the couple finally tied the knot in December 2016, they chose to have the ceremony at the famous San Diego Mormon Temple.

In a 2014 interview with the Washington Post, Harper said he follows the Mormon tradition of abstaining from alcohol. He has a strong belief in protecting his body.

“My body is what I work with,” Harper told the Washington Post. “It’s not just sitting behind a desk and I have to use my hands all day. It’s my body. This is what I have to do every single day. I come in, and I have to feel good. If you’re going out and drinking and partying, you’re not going to feel good the next day. I want to get my eight hours and be able to eat good meals and not be sluggish or anything like that. My body is my temple, and I’ve always thought that.”

2. Kayla Played Soccer at BYU & Ohio State

Kayla is an athlete herself. After playing soccer at Green Valley High School, she first attended Brigham Young University in Utah for her freshman and sophomore years. She then transferred to Ohio State.

While at BYU, her career included a game-winning penalty kick in the 2012 NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game against Marquette. She had a goal and three assists in her 33 BYU games. In her junior year at Ohio State, she had two goals and five assists in 20 matches. In high school, she had 111 career goals and 85 assists.

Kayla is the daughter of Sean and Lizzy Varner. She has two siblings, McKay and Markus.

3. They Were Supposed to Get Married in January 2015, but Broke off the Engagement

Kayla and Harper could have started their lives as a married couple way back in 2015. The Washington Post reported that they were supposed to get married on January 2 or 3, 205. However, the marriage didn’t happen and Kayla disappeared from Harper’s social media posts for some time.

But in July 2016, USA Today noted that they appeared together at the ESPYs. Kayla posted a picture on Instagram of the two on the awards show’s red carpet, writing “ESPYS last night with my love. So proud of you, B! Oh and WERE ENGAGED… Again #TheSequel #AllStarBreak.”

A few days later, Kayla posted a photo of the brilliant engagement ring.

details 💛🤘🏼 A post shared by Kayla Harper (@kayy.harper) on Jul 18, 2016 at 12:31pm PDT

4. Harper’s Wedding Day Jacket Was Lined With Photos of Kayla

Since everyone is asking about the inside of the suit, here it is! Thanks to @STITCHEDlife for making this happen! You're the best! ❌❌❌❌ pic.twitter.com/g2GwuAEWK0 — Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) January 11, 2017

Harper didn’t just wear any normal jacket to his wedding. Photos he shared on Twitter, taken by India Earl, reveal that the inside of his jacket was lined with photos of Kayla. He also had a patch that read “Mr. & Mrs. Harper, December 16, 2016.” The jacket was created by Stitched Lifestyle, a haberdashery in Las Vegas.

Videographer David Perry also shot a gorgeous video of Harper and Kayla, showing Harper tearing up at the moment he saw her wearing her wedding dress. The video was accompanied by “Tim Halperin’s song “Forever Starts Today” and was first posted at The Knot News.

5. Kayla Has a Love of Dogs & Once Had a Dog Named Wrigley

Kayla loves dogs. After she broke up with Harper in 2015, she frequently shared photos with her dog Wrigley. She has a new dog now, and the dog posed for a picture with Harper in the new Nationals 2018 Pet Calendar. Proceeds from the calendar go to the Humane Rescue Alliance of Washington, D.C..

Kayla has also shown an interest in helping children in Haiti. Her Twitter profile includes a link to the Alliance for Haiti’s Children, a charity that helps children in Haiti get an education. She asked her Twitter followers to donate in a December 2014 tweet.