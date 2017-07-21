NFL 2017: Odds & Betting Props for Passing, Rushing & Receiving Yards Leaders

The NFL may never see another quarterback like Future Hall of Famer Drew Brees of the Saints. Amazingly, the guy has never won an NFL MVP Award and has played in just one Super Bowl, but he has no peer when it comes to racking up yards through the air.

Brees has five seasons throwing for at least 5,000 yards and no other quarterback has more than one. Brees also has won the NFL passing yardage title a record seven times and is the +300 favorite for No. 8 in 2017 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Brees, a 2001 second-round pick by San Diego, is 38 years old but showed no signs of slowing down last year in throwing for an NFL-high 5,208 yards. That’s the second-highest total of his career and No. 4 all time.

One key to betting on any player to win a passing, rushing or receiving yardage title is his durability. If a guy misses multiple games, he’s surely not going to lead the NFL in one of those categories. Since joining the Saints in 2006, Brees has missed all of two games: one in 2009 and one in 2015.

Atlanta’s Matt Ryan (+450) and New England’s Tom Brady (+500) round out the passing yardage favorites at online betting sites. Ryan was second to Brees with 4,944 yards last year on the way to winning the NFL MVP. No Falcon has ever led the NFL in passing yards. Brady won his lone passing title in 2011 with 5,235 yards.

For the rushing title, Pittsburgh’s LeVeon Bell is a slight +300 favorite over the Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott (+350). Bell is in his fifth season and has had trouble staying on the field either due to injury or off-field troubles. He has played all 16 games once. His career high of 1,361 yards was the one season he played all 16: 2014.

Bell is duly motivated this year as the Steelers slapped the franchise tag on him, and NFL players despise that – but it also means likely free agency in 2018.

Elliott set a Cowboys franchise rookie record last year in rushing for an NFL-high 1,631 yards, 318 more than Chicago’s Jordan Howard (+1200). That’s with Elliott sitting out a meaningless Week 17 game.

One thing to consider if betting Elliott on this prop is that most around the NFL expect him to be suspended for a game or two to start this year due to his own off-field issues. Elliott reportedly was just involved in a bar fight on Sunday in Dallas, which won’t help his cause with the NFL. A player doesn’t have to be convicted of a crime for the league to act.

On the receiving prop, Pittsburgh’s Antonio Brown and Atlanta’s Julio Jones are co-favorites at +400 on those NFL betting lines. Neither led the NFL last year as Indy’s T.Y. Hilton (+1200) did with 1,448 yards. Jones was second with 1,409 yards and led the league in 2015 with 1,871. Brown was fifth last year at 1,284 yards and was tops in the NFL in 2014 at 1,698. The NFL record is 1,964 yards by former Detroit Lion Calvin Johnson in 2012.