Charly Caruso: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Almost every week on Monday Night Raw, WWE superstars are interviewed backstage, and the heels tend to ignore the interviewer’s questions, cut her off, talk over her, or actively insult her. Alexa Bliss in particular has been getting into arguments during these interviews, recently to the reporter in question, “No one cares what you think. That’s why you’re holding a microphone and I’m holding the Raw Women’s Championship.”

That interviewer is WWE personality Charly Caruso, who has been working for the company since 2016 and has become a staple of Monday Night Raw. Heels in particular love to have fun at Charly’s expense, especially Kevin Owens, although he can no longer do so since he was moved to SmackDown Live.

So who exactly is Charly Caruso, this WWE personality who you see every week but probably know very little about? Here’s what you need to know about her.

1. She Made Her ‘NXT’ Debut in July 2016

In July 2016, Charly Caruso made her first appearance at an NXT live event.

At the time, the WWE posted a behind-the-scenes clip of Caruso getting ready for the event and traveling to Winter Haven, Florida. She indicated in the video that this was her first road trip. This came only four days after she started working for the WWE.

Caruso indicated that she was getting caught up on WWE programming ahead of her first event.

“Even before I got here, I was reading WWE.com, I was on WWE Network watching all of their different programming, I was watching Monday Night Raw, Thursday night SmackDown, all these different types of things just so I could get a glimpse into the world that I was entering into,” Caruso said in the behind-the-scenes video.

These days, Charly Caruso mainly focuses on backstage segments and interviews, but she started off doing ring announcing.

2. She Previously Worked as a News Reporter

Before coming to work for the WWE, Charlie Caruso was a reporter in television news. At this time, she was using her real name, Charly Arnolt.

According to her LinkedIn page, after studying broadcast journalism at American University in Washington, D.C., Arnolt worked as an intern for KRIV-TV, a Fox owned station. She went on to work as a reporter for stations like WTTG-TV, WSAZ-TV, and WDAF-TV.

Her most recent job before being hired by the WWE was as a weekend sports anchor for WXIN-TV in Indianapolis, Indiana. While she focused on sports for that station, she had previously functioned as a general assignment reporter for other news channels.

On her YouTube page, before coming to the WWE, Arnolt hosted a basketball talk show called BackTalk Ball.

3. She’s From Indiana But Now Lives in Orlando

Charly Caruso is originally from Indianapolis, Indiana. According to the IndyStar, she went to North Central High School in Indianapolis.

However, she now lives in Orlando, Florida. This is where the WWE has its Performance Center located. She moved there upon being hired by the company in 2016.

She wrote on her Facebook page in June 2016, “As of a couple days ago, I am now living in Orlando because I have accepted a hosting job with the WWE! This is a huge step in my career and I am beyond excited to get started this coming Monday.”

However, like all WWE personalities, Charly Caruso is constantly on the road.

4. She Has Performed Stand-Up Comedy

Outside of broadcasting, one of Charlie Caruso’s other interests is comedy. Her WWE.com profile makes note of this, saying that she has “dabbled in standup comedy.”

Indeed, back in 2015, she posted on Twitter that she was getting ready to perform her first stand-up comedy show. This was at the Crackers comedy club in Broad Ripple Village, Indianapolis.

It's almost time!! My first stand-up comedy show!! pic.twitter.com/Vw4pxZct3j — Charly Caruso (@CharlyCarusoWWE) July 18, 2015

There are not any videos out there of Caruso’s set. However, she has appeared on the Marshall University student comedy show Up Late, in one episode participating in a skit where she read awkward pickup lines.

5. She Was Interested in Pursuing a Volleyball Career

Though she ended up getting into a career of covering sports as a reporter, Charly Caruso for a time was interested in pursuing them herself.

A 2014 profile of Charlie Caruso in the Indy Star describes her as being “a dedicated sand volleyball player.”

However, a Fox 59 profile her notes, “Unfortunately, her dreams of being a pro beach volleyball player ended when she failed to grow taller than 5-feet-2-inches.”

Volleyball isn’t the only sport that Caruso enjoys playing, though; she also evidently likes to play flag football, according to her WWE.com profile.

To this day, though, Charlie Caruso likes to stay in shape and stay active, frequenting the gym and doing CrossFit.