Jimena Barón, Juan Martin del Potro’s Ex-Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On Friday, Juan Martin del Potro will be taking on Rafael Nadal in the men’s semi-finals at the US Open.

Del Portro is well known in Argentina for his tennis play, as well as for dating Jimena Barón in the past.

Barón, 31, is an Argentine actress and singer and has one child.

Here’s what you need to know about Barón:

1. Barón Previously Dated an Italian Soccer Player

After establishing a successful career in the entertainment industry, Baron met Daniel Osvaldo, often referred to as Pablo Osvaldo or Dani Osvaldo. He was born in Argentina and is now retired after a successful career playing soccer in Italy. When he played, he was a forward.

In his 11 year professional soccer career, Osvaldo played in 269 games and scored 88 goals.

The couple met each other via phone while he was playing in Italy.

Barón told Gente.com that after the first text message was sent, they talked nonstop. Eventually, Osvaldo hoped to start a life with her. He told those he surrounded himself with that he traveled back to Argentina because of a legal issue, even though he was really meeting Barón.

Osvaldo had a wife, Elena Braccini, and two kids (victoria and Maria Helena) at the time. However, he decided to leave them when Barón moved to Italy to be with him.

Barón became pregnant with the couple’s first child on March 9, 2014, and they welcomed a son to the world. Shortly thereafter, they moved back to Argentina to start a life together when he signed to play for Boca Juniors.

2. Barón & Osvaldo Broke Up in 2015

Barón and Osvaldo dated for three years and even got a matching buffalo with their names tattooed on them.

“We got married in Las Vegas,” Barón said to Gente.com.

Osvaldo went on to tell the news outlet that on May 18, 2015, he arrived at the house “armed a suitcase and left” after an argument. Baron said he didn’t believe where she was while texting during the day, and had arrived to end their relationship.

“We did not have a chat, like an adult couple who split up, with a family in the middle,” Barón said to Gente.com. “He had done it before: he went away seven days. But now he took all the money, the one from the sale of my car and another that I had kept in a wallet. From that moment we did not see each other.”

Barón spoke about how Osvaldo didn’t like seeing her kissing others while acting.

3. Barón Made Her Acting Debut Almost 20 Years Ago

Barón’s family has an eye for the entertainment industry, and her younger brother, Federico Barón, is also an Argentine TV actor.

Barón got her start on the bigscreen in 1998, when she made her debut in a film called El faro.

After that, she played “Loli” in Gasoleros at just 11-years old.

Baron received recognition for her performances, winning the Martin Fierro Award for Best Child Actress in Gasoleros and then the Argentine Film Critics Association Award for Best New Actress for playing “Young Aneta” in El faro.

Barón continued acting in various TV series in Argentina from 2000 until 2015. In 2009, she tried her hand at stage acting and was appeared in the rendition of Casi Angeles, a TV show she acted in.

Barón’s most recent role was in 2015 as “Gilda” on Esperanza mia.

4. Barón Has Started a Singing Career

Most recently, Barón has decided to try her talents out as a singer. In 2016, she released a single titled “No Te Encuentro” to mild success.

In early 2017, she released her debut album, titled La Tonta. A debut video clip of the first single “La Tonta” garnered nearly 10 million views since it was released on July 21, 2017.

Barón’s new album has a 4.7 star rating out of 5, according to seven reviews on Google Play.

5. Del Potro Is Now Dating a Woman Named Julia Rohden

These days, Del Potro is dating model Julia Rohden. The 23-year-old is also from Argentina, and has been modeling since her teens, according to the Sun.

The outlet reports that she is signed with Dotto Models and won ‘Model of the Year’ for three years in a row.