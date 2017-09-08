Best Tennis Elbow Brace: Top 10 Straps & Compression Pads

Tennis elbow is a pain. Literally. And if you’re an active person — say, a tennis player — there’s a chance you are suffering from or have suffered from it. Tennis elbow — or Lateral Epicondylitis — is the irritation of the tendons around the elbow caused by repetitive movements in your wrist and/or arm.

And to be clear, while it’s called tennis elbow, most people don’t get it from playing tennis. Yes it can happen while playing sports, but other physical activities such as yard work, lifting weights, painting, and even using your computer mouse can trigger it. Any type of action where you’re going to continually overuse those muscles.

While tennis elbow can heal with some time and rest, not all of us have the luxury or patience to wait on it. A tennis elbow brace featuring a compression pad will help reduce strain to alleviate the pain. You can wear the band while you are on the tennis court, golf course, or in the backyard working and you’ll notice the support they offer. These braces are also suitable for those who suffer from arthritis, tendinitis, and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome.

So check out our picks below for the best tennis elbow brace with compression pads and see what one is best for you. The list is not in any particular order.

1. Tendinitis Tennis & Elbow Brace With Compression Pad for Men & Women

The Sleeve Stars’ Tennis Elbow Brace works for both men and women who suffer from tendinitis, arthritis, or carpal tunnel syndrome. Made of 75 percent neoprene and 25 percent nylon, it features two adjustable velcro straps that can stick to anywhere on the brace, ensuring you’ll get a custom fit on either arm. The compression pad will help relieve pain, aid in recovery, and assist in preventing further damage so you can get back out on the tennis court and golf course. In fact, the brace can be used in a variety of sports and functions including, volleyball, racquetball, fishing, weightlifting, and more. If you’re someone who spends lots of time in front of a computer, the brace is ideal for those who use a mouse all day long. It comes with a 100 percent money back guarantee.

Price: $13.95 (36 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Multi-purpose — tennis, golf, volleyball, raquetball, computer use, and more

Fits both men and women

100 percent money back guarantee

Cons:

Some users felt the brace had a bad odor

Fits forearms between 7 and 13 inches, so if you’re arms are very small or very large, this might not fit

2. Tomight Tennis Elbow Brace with Compression Pad for Both Men and Women (2-Pack)

The unisex Tennis Elbow Brace from Tomight features a compression pad which puts pressure on the upper forearm to relieve arthritis and tendinitis pain and prevent further injury while you play or work. It has multi-purpose uses — sports, computer work, driving, and indoor and outdoor labor, to name a few — and is made of a comfortable neoprene material which won’t irritate your skin. Simply attach the velcro straps to get your desired fit and then you’re ready to go. You can then adjust the tightness as you desire or need. Tomight’s offer includes 2 one-size-fits-all braces and a users manual for under $15.

Price: $11.99 (57 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Includes 2 braces for a low price

Material won’t irritate your skin

Unisex and one-size-fits-all

Cons:

Doesn’t have a gel compression pad

Some users felt the brace was a bit uncomfortable at times

3. Tennis Elbow Brace with Compression Pad by PlayActive Sports

PlayActive Sports packs a lot for a little money into its Tennis Elbow Brace bundle. Not only do you receive 2 elbow braces, but you’ll also get 2 extra straps (1 pair of small/medium, 1 pair of medium large), instructions, an E-Guide (delivered by e-mail) with more information about how to deal with elbow pain, and a 100 percent money back guarantee. All for about $15. Multi-purpose and suitable for both men and women, each brace features a soft and comfortable compression pads and will help reduce pain and prevent further injury whether you’re on the tennis court, golf course, in the gym, in the garden, or at the computer. It’s made of 65 percent neoprene and 35 percent nylon and improved velcro strap system ensures durability and stability.

Price: $14.95 (50 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

100 percent money back guarantee

Improved hook and loop straps for extra support

Receive 2 braces, 2 extra straps, and instructions

Cons:

Some users complained about the braces had a bad odor

Some users thought the brace was too thin

4. Simien Tennis Elbow Brace (2-Count)

Simien gives you a lot for a low price, including 2 braces, a sweat wristband, and an E-Book, which gives instructions on how to use the product as well as directions on how to perform other pain-relieving exercises. The Simien brace features a compression gel pad, which is more effective than an air pad. Easy to apply, simply use the hook and loop velcro system to get the perfect fit. Made of 65 percent neoprene and 35 percent nylon, the brace is unisex and can be used in a variety of ways — while playing tennis, golf, or basketball; while on the computer; while fishing or lifting weights. Basically anywhere your elbow is at risk. Simien guarantees the strap for a lifetime or you will get your money back.

Price: $23.97 (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Brace has a compression gel pad, which is more effective than an air pad

Effective for all sports as well as other physical activities

Comes in a 2-pack, which includes a wristband and instructional E-Book

Cons:

Some users felt the velcro didn’t consistently stick

Some users experienced sliding of the brace during play

5. ACE Brand Custom Dial Elbow Strap

Breaking from the traditional tennis brace, industry leader ACE Brand brings the Custom Dial Elbow Strap. As you’ve seen in the models listed above, you tighten and loosen the brace by adjusting the velcro straps. With the ACE product, while there is a hook and loop strap to keep the band in place, you can increase or decrease the pressure by simply turning the dial. The gel-cushioned pad will provide effective pressure to help relieve pain and stress from tendinitis, arthritis, tennis elbow, and other ailments. Also featuring soft edges for added comfort, the ACE Custom Dial Elbow Strap is ideal for any physical activities, including all sports, outdoor work, and while working at your computer.

Price: $13.98 (44 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Uses gel-cushioned pad for more effectiveness and a comfortable fit

Pressure can be changed without having to adjust the strap

ACE Brand has long been one of the most trusted in the brace, support, and bandage business

Cons:

Some users felt the brace was more complicated to use than the traditional non-dial models

Some users experienced durability issues

6. Elbow Brace With Compression Pad by E’fit Shop

E’fit Shop’s Compression Pad Elbow Brace comes in a pack of 2 and is highlighted by an extra soft and flexible neoprene material which is odor- and sweat-resistant. To get pain relief and help to prevent further injury, simply slide the brace onto your forearm and use the velcro straps to tighten it to where you are comfortable. Then you can get back out onto court, field, gym, or even backyard garden with more confidence knowing your arthritis or tendinitis pain won’t be an issue thanks to the secure, yet comfortable, compression pad’s support. Suitable for both men and women, the E’fit Elbow Brace also comes with an E-Book, which will show you how to properly use the brace.

Price: $15.50 (42 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Fits under clothing so it can be worn for everyday use

Odor and sweat-resistant

It comes in a 2-pack with an instructional E-Book included

Cons:

Some users with smaller forearms felt the brace was too large

Some users felt the brace was a bit too bulky

7. 2-Pack Tennis Elbow Brace with Compression Pad by Witkeen

The Tennis Elbow Brace by Witkeen not only comes in a 2-pack, but you’ll also receive a silicone ring gripper. This cool gadget will strengthen muscles and tendons, help in healing arm injuies, and build a stronger grip just by squeezing it. The brace itself, which is made of 80 percent neoprene and 20 percent nylon, features an effective compressing gel pad that offers extreme comfort and relief. And as for security, the two adjustable velcro straps will provide a snug, tight fit to prevent sliding during whatever activity you’re partaking in — tennis, golf, weightlifting, moving furniture, even shoveling snow. The Witkeen Elbow Brace also comes with an E-Guide tutorial and a manufacturer’s lifetime replacement warranty against defects.

Price: $14.95 (70 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Includes a silicone hang gripper to help strengthen muscles and tendons

Fits up to 14 inch forearms

Made of 80 percent neoprene and 20 percent nylon

Cons:

Might be a bit bulky

Money back guarantee is only 60 days

8. Exous Tennis & Golfers Elbow Brace Strap

Exous’ Tennis and Golfers Elbow Brace Strap is highlighted by a 1/4 inch thick firm EVA foam pad that supplies sufficient pressure and compression to aid in alleviating stress and pain in the elbow area. The unisex band, which is one size fits all, also features a dual velcro strap system that will enable you to get a custom fit to help cut down pain and stress in the elbow area. With the purchase of the Exous brace, you’ll also receive a wrist sweatband and a 100 percent 1-year guarantee.

Price: $10.49

Pros:

Has a 1/4 inch thick firm EVA foam pad

Fits up to a 14.5 inch forearm

Includes a wrist sweatband with purchase

Cons:

Might be too big for those with smaller arms

Some users felt it was a little uncomfortable as the loops for the straps were digging into arms

9. Copper Tennis Elbow Brace Forearm Strap

The name of the company is Copper Compression and their claim to fame is that their Tennis Elbow Brace the most copper content of any product on the market. It has been long believed that copper helps relieve pain and reduce inflammation and Copper Compression says their strap has 88 percent copper nylon in its construction. Whereas others, according to Copper Compression, have as low as 4 percent copper nylon. The unisex brace, which comes with a 100 percent money back guarantee, will keep the pain to a minimum while offering full range of motion in all physical activities, including golf, tennis, and weightlifting, to name a few.

Price: Single Pack $14.95 (50 percent off MSRP); 2-Pack for $19.95

Pros:

High copper content compression pad (88 percent copper nylon)

Raised gel compression pad

100 percent money back guarantee

Cons:

Doesn’t have a dual strap system

Some users felt the brace didn’t always stay in place

10. Tennis Elbow Brace 2 Pack by Zofore

Zofore’s Tennis Elbow Brace comes in a 2-pack and features a hardened gel compression pad which will mold to your arm to give optimal pressure to relieve pain and stress in affected areas. Made of 70 percent hardened neoprene and 30 percent nylon, the dual velcro strap system will ensure a perfect custom fit for excellent support whether you’re on the tennis court, golf course, or working in the yard. Equipped with durable stitching, you’ll also receive an instructional E-Book, which also serves as a tennis elbow educational tool.

Price: $15.97

Pros:

Compression gel pad for extra comfort and effectiveness

Versatile — can be used in a number of sports and physical activities

Comes in a 2-pack with an instructional and educational E-Book included

Cons:

Gel pad is hardened so it might feel like it’s foam

Some users with smaller arms felt the brace didn’t fit well (too big)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.