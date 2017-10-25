8 Best Jump Ropes for CrossFit: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

Survival and Cross is a small, family-run business, but their products have certainly been making some big noise in the fitness world, including their Speed Jump Rope. Very affordable at just $10, the rope is made of high-quality durable materials, yet it’s extremely lightweight so you can expect maximum longevity and awesome workouts with each use.

The cable rope can be used for all sorts of exercises, including criss crosses, high knees, and, of course, double unders. And don’t worry, if you’re not familiar with how to use ropes, you’ll get a downloadable exercise manual upon purchase to help you navigate through.

With comfortable, ergonomic 5-inch long handles, the rope itself is 10 feet long. But you can adjust the cable to get a custom fit to your size with the included collar and screw system.