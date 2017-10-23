WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2017: Reactions & Review

Here’s my final thoughts on WWE Raw’s TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2017!

Alicia Fox vs. Sasha Banks

Reactions: You know what? For a Kickoff Match that looked like a pure squash on paper, this turned out a tad bit better than I expected it to be. Alicia got a lot of time to work her gimmick as the chick with a few screws loose, which was fun to watch since it’s usually not on display these days. And Banks came with her working boots on as usual. This was a decent little contest that kept me somewhat entertained due to Alicia’s wild in-ring antics. More Alicia Fox sounds like a great idea to me, so can we get more of that please?

Rating: 2 out of 5 Stars

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Mickie James (WWE Raw Women’s Championship)

Reactions: While the action here was passable, both women didn’t really do enough to get me and the crowd fully into it. I’ve gotten used to enjoying Bliss’ mic work more than her generic performances in the ring. That was the case once again with this title match. This was as basic as it comes, folks – babyface starts out on a good note, heel uses dirty tactics to gain control, babyface makes a comeback, then the heel employs even more dirty tactics to gain the victory. Wash, rinse and repeat. This bland matchup belonged on an episode of Main Event, not a PPV.

Rating: 1 & a Half out of 5 Stars

Asuka vs. Emma

Reactions: This one was akin to the structure seen during this show’s Kickoff Match. Emma put in a good effort as she adopted a game plan that kept her in the fight. But once Asuka really got going, there was no stopping her. Emma pulled off a few good maneuvers on her fiercest NXT rival, but Asuka’s main roster debut wasn’t to be ruined on this evening. Asuka pulled out all the best moves NXT viewers have become so accustomed to cheering for. This showcase did its job of making Asuka look like the mega threat she’s been built up to be.

Rating: 2 out of 5 Stars

Kalisto (c) vs. Enzo Amore (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

Reactions: If it wasn’t for Kalisto’s interesting offense, this one would have been a complete dud. That doesn’t mean this match was completely saved by his involvement, however. It just means it wasn’t a complete bore. But sadly, this title match seemed to drag on and on and on while Enzo was in control. And unsurprisingly, Kalisto’s moments of control revived the action and got the crowd (slightly) back into it. But the deflating feeling I felt after this match’s conclusion didn’t help matters much. This wasn’t 100-percent atrocious, but it was halfway there.

Rating: 1 & a Half out of 5 Stars

“The Demon” Finn Bálor vs. AJ Styles

Reactions: FINALLY! TLC 2017 was shaping up to be a complete waste of time until this dream match kicked off. The crowd came unglued as soon as the bell rung and they had every right to be excited. And thankfully, Finn and AJ largely delivered on the high expectations set by their previous work against other Superstars. This first time meeting between former Bullet Club members started off with some grueling counters and stiff strikes. Then this match slowly turned into something memorable once AJ got “The Demon” under control.

Once Finn got going, this match came alive even more. Finn and AJ blasted each other with their signature strikes and constantly pulled out unique moves. Witnessing the return of Finn’s 1916 maneuver was definitely a nice touch. And watching Finn wriggle and scream in pain while locked in the Calf Crusher was certainly a nail bitting moment. AJ pulled out all the stops, but Finn’s demonic alter-ego met him every step of the way. I enjoyed what both men served up here, but you can tell they could deliver something even more amazing with more time added. Nonetheless, this was a great performance from two men who never laid hands on each other until now.

Rating: 3 & a Half out of 5 Stars

The Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher vs. Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann

Reactions: It’s hard for me to care about anything that transpires on 205 Live, but at least the talented crew on that show knows how to keep things mildly exciting. These four men put out the type of match that anyone who watches 205 Live is custom to seeing. Thankfully, the action moved a fast pace with few moments of slowdown and everyone got to break out their impressive moves. This tag match was exactly what it needed to be – short and sweet.

Rating: 2 & a Half out of 5 Stars

Elias Samson vs. Jason Jordan

Reactions: Zero stars for the continued vegetable throwing from Jordan during Samson’s performances. At least they put on a respectable impromptu matchup. Jordan always brings the hype and fun when he goes Suplex crazy, so at least that kept me alive while watching this. And Samson was…good, I guess. Honestly, that’s all I really have to say about this.

Rating: 2 out of 5 Stars

Kurt Angle, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman, The Miz, Cesaro, Sheamus and Kane (5-on-3 Handicap Tables, Ladders, and Chairs Match)

Reactions: Thank God my fears of Angle getting severely injured during his WWE return match were unfulfilled. The returning Olympic Hero, Ambrose and Rollins turned out a valiant effort against insurmountable odds in an insane main event. The start of this bout was all about those three men swinging chairs and crushing Kane and Strowman through tables. Once this match reached its middle portion, The Miz and his monster squadron tore into their rivals. I can’t lie – I tensed up and got extra worried when Strowman slammed Angle right through a table. Me and the crowd’s emotional state went up and down as we were all forced to witness Angle being taken to the back.

Ambrose and Rollins then got torn to shreds for a few uncomfortably long minutes. What helped liven this match up again was the complete breakdown of Team Miz once Kane and Strowman began having a “disagreement.” Once Strowman got dumped in a garbage truck for not being a loyal team member, the exciting closing stretch kicked in. Angle came back out and pulled out his Angle Slam and even a second Ankle Lock that almost forced The Miz to tap out. The madness of this main event ended on a great note when The Miz was laid to rest via an Angle-assisted Triple Powerbomb. I may not have loved this match from start to finish, but it still satisfied me due to Angle’s healthy comeback.

Rating: 3 out of 5 Stars

Match of the Night

“The Demon” Finn Bálor vs. AJ Styles!

Final Verdict

It’s hard to recommend a two match show like this one. The energy in the building was brought to an all time low thanks to mediocre matches and unnecessary promo segments from Samson and Jordan. But we can all thank Styles vs. Bálor and the TLC main event for making this show slightly bearable. Check out those two marquee matches, do your best to skip the rest and make no mention of this ho-hum PPV ever again.

Final Score: 2 out of 5 Stars

