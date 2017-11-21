15 Best Gifts for Yankees Fans: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

While the Yankees play in New York, they have legions of fans all over the world as being one of the most popular franchises in all of sports.
And with Christmas right around the corner, what better way to surprise the Bronx Bomber fans in your life with some Yankees-related gifts?
We’ve compiled a list below with some of the best gifts for Yankees fans to help make your choice easier.
Shop the entire New York Yankees store at FansEdge for official gear and apparel here.
Yankees Embroidered Golf Towel by Team Golf
Have a baseball fan who’s also an avid golfer? If so, golf-related Yankees items are great ideas, like the Yankees Embroidered Golf Towel by Team Golf. The 100 percent cotton towel has a swivel clip to make easy to attach and remove to any golf bag.
The towel measures 16 inches by 22 inches and features team colors with an embroidered logo and team name stitched across the bottom. It has a checkered scrubber design and will effectively clean and dry your clubs, golf balls, and hands.
MLB New York Yankees Relief Sculpted Mug, 15-Ounce
Start your morning off right with a nice hot cup of coffee or tea in the New York Yankees Relief Sculpted Mug by Boelter Brands. Well, you can put whatever beverage you’d like in the mug, certainly not limited to coffee and/or tea.
The mug, which is ceramic, can hold up to 15 ounces. It is decorated in bright team colors with the iconic Yankees “NY” logo on the front and the team name on the handle. The mug is also dishwasher- and microwave-safe.
For a different style, take a look at the Yankees Sculpted Coffee Mug with the Pinstripes design.
Fanmats MLB New York Yankees Vinyl Heavy Duty Car Mat
The Yankees Vinyl Heavy Duty Car Mat are ideal for the car and baseball fanatic. Made of 100 percent vinyl, the heavy duty mats are durable, stain-resistant, and excellent protection for your car, especially during the dreary and wet winter months. The Yanks logo is in 3D and molded vibrantly on the each mat. And the nibbed backing will keep the mats firmly in place and minimize sliding.
The mats are very easy to clean; just hose them off when they become dirty. They are universally sized, so they should fit all vehicles and they’re also available in 2 models — front (pictured above) and for cargo areas.
If you want car mats in another material other than vinyl, learn more about the Yankees 2-Piece Embroidered Car Mat by Fanmats here.
Majestic Aaron Judge New York Yankees White/Navy Home Cool Base Player Jersey
Celebrate the 2017 American League Rookie of the Year’s amazing season with the Aaron Judge New York Yankees White/Navy Home Cool Base Player Jersey by Majestic.
Made of 100 percent polyester performance mesg, the jersey features Cool Base technology, which is a moisture-wicking fabric designed to keep you cool and comfortable. Other highlights include heat-sealed name and number on the back, sewn-on tackle twill graphics, a tagless collar, and an embroidered Majestic logo on the sleeve.
A jersey is definitely the way to go if you're trying to find the best gifts for Yankees fans.
Looking for a different player? Browse the entire line of Yankees jerseys at FansEdge, including authentic, throwback, and personalized jerseys.
MLB Sportula Products Yankees 3-Piece BBQ Set
We might be toward winter, but it’s always grilling season. If you have someone on your list you likes to spark up the grill and loves the Bombers, the 3-Piece Yankees BBQ Set from Sportula Products could be the perfect gift.
The heavy duty set includes a spatula with a laser-cut logo, a matching fork and tongs, all with hard maple handles for comfort, grip, and durability. Also, the fork and spatula each feature a bottle opener on the handle.
Already have a set of BBQ tools? Check out the Yankees Deluxe Grill cover here.
Yankees Strength Fleece Throw Blanket 50-inch by 60-inch
Perfect for chilly nights at the Stadium or for curling up on the couch, the Yankees Strength Fleece Throw Blanket by Northwest will let you show off your team pride while keeping warm.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the blanket measures 50 inches by 60 inches, an ideal size for toting around or throwing over the sofa. The blanket can be machine washed and dried and features a vintage, distressed collage pattern in Yankees team colors and complete with the famous “NY” logo.
If you need a larger blanket, check out the Yankees 60 inch by 80 inch Royal Plush Raschel Throw here.
Yankees ’47 Brand Clean Up Adjustable Hat
Show off your team Pinstripe Pride in style and comfort all year long in the Yankees Clean Up Adjustable Hat by ’47 Brand. The cap is garment washed for a softer look and feel.
Available in all 30 MLB teams, the hat is made of 100 percent cotton twill and has an unstructured, relaxed fit. It features a low crown, curved bill, and raised embroidered of the NY logo on the front. The adjustable snap back buckle makes it one size fits most.
If you prefer a different style, check out the MLB Game Team Classic 39THIRTY Stretch Fitted Cap by New Era.
Fanatics Authentic Aaron Judge New York Yankees Framed 2017 AL Rookie of the Year Collage with a Piece of Game-Used Baseball
A must-have for any die-hard Yankees fan and collector, the Fanatics Authentic Aaron Judge New York Yankees Framed 2017 AL Rookie of the Year Collage with a Piece of Game-Used Baseball celebrates No. 99’s first-year season, one of the best the MLB has ever seen.
Measuring 15 inches by 17 inches by 1 inch, it features a picture of Judge, his season stats, and an actual piece of a game-used baseball from a Yankees game this season. Ideal for the home or office, this item also comes with an individually-numbered, tamper-evident hologram to prove authenticity and to prevent fraud and duplication.
Browse all of the Yankees collectibles and memorabilia at FansEdge.
Schutt MLB Yankees Baseball Helmet Desk Caddy
Spruce up your desk with style and functionality with the MLB Desk Caddy by Schutt. With a mini helmet design, the caddy will hold pens, pencils, markers, scissors, and even business cards.
Each caddy features your favorite team’s logo and colors, including the infamous Yankees "NY" pictured here.
Available in all 30 teams, it can easily be cleaned by wiping it with a cloth and will make the perfect addition to any desk at home, in school, or the office. If you're shopping for a child, it makes for one of the best gifts for Yankees fans.
WinCraft New York Yankees Double Sided Garden Flag
Show off your Yankee pride in the neighborhood with the WinCraft New York Yankees Double Sided Garden Flag.
The officially licensed product measures a generous 12.5 inches by 18 inches and has the Yankees name and logo on both sides.
It's made of 2-ply polyester with double stitching for added durability to withstand the elements of the outdoors. Hang it anywhere you see fit -- your garden, front door, in the lawn, or even in one of your home's windows.
Yankees Travel Tumbler with Metallic Wrap
Show off your team pride with this stainless steel New York Yankees Metallic Travel Tumbler from Great American Products.
The officially licensed tumbler is 16 ounces and can fit in your car's cup holder. It's suitable for both hot and cold drinks and features a no-spill lid and bright graphics, including a hand-crafted metal Yankees logo.
If you need something bigger or a different style, take a look at the Tervis Yankees Colossal Tumbler, which holds 24 ounces.
Yankee Stadium Photo
It's one of the most famous venues in the world -- Yankee Stadium. And this picture from Photo File takes you way back to the original stadium.
Measuring 18 inches by 22 inches, the photo comes in a sturdy, stylish black frame with double mat. It also has a built-in wire on the back for easy hanging.
This is one of the best gifts for Yankees fans and certainly for the baseball historian.
Want a more modern picture? Take a look at this Yankee Stadium photo.
Kurt Adler Yankees Baseball and Bats Christmas Ornament
A Christmas ornament is a gift that keeps on giving since you can use it every year. This Yankees Baseball and Bats Ornament from Kurt Adler is perfect for every NYY fan.
It's made of durable resin and measures approximately 4 inches high. It's officially licensed by MLB and comes in its own bag.
Check out more Yankees Christmas ornaments at Amazon.
FOCO Yankees Split Logo Scarf
Keep your Yankees fan warm and in style this winter with the FOCO MLB Split Logo Scarf.
Made of 100 percent soft and comfortable acrylic, the scarf measures about 64 inches in length. The Yankees name and logo embellish the scarf and in team colors. This makes one the best gifts for Yankees fans this winter.
If you want to compare it to a different style, take a look at the FOCO Yankees Infinity Scarf.
Great American Products Yankees Stainless Steel Hip Flask
The Great American Products MLB Stainless Steel Hip Flask is highly decorative, featuring the Yankees team colors and metallic graphics, including the infamous "NY" logo.
The durable stainless steel construction features a hinged screw cap for easy access for drinking and filling. It measures about 2 inches wide and 3 inches high.