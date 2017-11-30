Top 5 Best Electronic Dart Boards: Arachnid & Viper 2018

Playing darts is a great way to enjoy a few hours with friends or by yourself. Especially when the temperatures drop and doing things outside isn’t exactly an option.

For this particular post we’ll focus on the electronic dartboards, which have automatic scoring so you don’t have to worry about keeping track. We’ve compiled a handful of electronic dartboards from two of the top manufacturers in the game — Arachnid and Viper — to help you decide. All of the boards below are for soft tip darts and each includes at least set with your purchase. Whether it’s Cricket, 501, Round-The-Clock or something else, you’ll be certain to find a fun game to play.

1. Arachnid Cricket Pro 800 Electronic Dartboard

Arachnid is one of the bigger manufacturers in the electronic dartboard business and their Cricket Pro 800 is one of the highest rated boards around. Measuring at regulation and tournament size 15.5 inches, the board has 40 total games with 179 variations. It has 7 Cricket games, 301 to 901, and other games like Round the Clock, Count Up, and Horse.

It has up to 8 player game mode and bright LED lights for easy visibility, including 4 largo X/O displays for cricket. The board also features thin segment dividers and nylon tough segments, which will both help reduce bounce outs and noise. The Arachnid Cricket Pro 800 comes with game instructions, 6 soft tip darts, A/C adapter, and wall mounting hardware.

Highlights include:

— Comes with 6 soft tip darts and extra tips

— Square holes on board help prevent bounce outs

— Thin segment dividers cut down on bounce outs

— Dart averaging for ’01 games

— 4 jumbo X/O displays for cricket for easy visibility

— 4-Player LED display

— Nylon tough segments for added durability and playability

— Heckler feature can be turned on and off

— Place on board to store darts

— Sleep mode and reset feature

— 1-year warranty against defects

Price: $178.99

Pros:

Regulation size 15.5 inch board and target area

40 games with 179 variations, including 7 Cricket games

Up to 8 players

Cons:

On the pricey side

No voice prompt to alert player to throw

2. Viper 797 Electronic Soft Tip Dartboard

Another major player in the dart game is Viper and their Viper 797 Electronic Soft Tip Dartboard is one of the most popular. It is official size (15.5 inches) and has a bright LCD display to make it easy to see scoring and stats. Six soft tips darts and extra tips are included and can be stored in the holsters attached to the board.

The Viper 797 features 43 games with 240 variations for up to 16 players. It also has quick key shortcuts for 301, Cricket, and Count-Up. Other games include all the 01s, 5 different Cricket options, Round-The-Clock, and Best of Nine. It also includes a power adapter, mounting hardware, and instructions.

If you’re looking for a different model, check out the Viper 777 Electronic Soft Tip Dartboard, which runs on batteries.

Highlights include:

— Regulation size 15.5 inches

— Ultra-thin spider greatly reduces bounce outs

— Features 43 games with 240 options and accommodates up to 16 players

— 6 darts and extra tips included with dart holsters to store them

— Bright LCD display for makes it easy to see

— Quick key shortcuts for 301, Cricket, and Count-Up

— Power adapter, mounting hardware, and instruction manual are included

— Limited 1-year warranty included

Price: $56.50 (57 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

43 games with 240 variations with up to 16 players

4 person Cricket LCD display

Tournament-quality thermal resin segments provide durability

Cons:

Some users felt the speaker wasn’t loud enough

Some users had difficulty figuring out how to get games started

3. Arachnid Cricket Pro 750 Electronic Dartboard

Like the 800 listed above, the Arachnid Cricket Pro 750 is a regulation-sized dartboard which features 36 games with 175 variations, including 7 Cricket options. Other games include all 01s, Double Down, High Score, and Shanghai.

Up to 8 can play at one time and the board has a 4-player score display as well as 4 sets of tricolor LEDs for Cricket. Another cool feature is a voice prompt to remind you it’s time to throw. Also included are 6 darts, extra soft tips, mounting hardware, AC adapter, and game instructions.

Highlights include:

— Comes with 6 soft tip darts and extra tips

— Square holes on board help prevent bounce outs

— Thin segment dividers cut down on bounce outs

— Up to 8 players

— 4 sets of tricolor LEDs for cricket for easy visibility

— 4-Player LED display for scoring

— Nylon tough segments for added durability and playability

— Player handicap option

— Place on board to store darts

— Computer voice prompt to remind player to throw

— 1-year warranty against defects

If you’re looking for a less expensive option of this model, take a look at the Arachnid Cricket Pro 650 here.

Price: $199.99 (35 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Thin segment dividers reduces bounce outs

Includes player handicap option

Voice prompt to throw

Cons:

On the pricey side

Some users felt the wall mounting screws weren’t sturdy enough

4. Viper Solar Blast Electronic Soft Tip Dartboard

The Solar Blast Electronic Soft Tip Dartboard from Viper combines performance and functionality in a sleek design. It’s regulation size at 15.5 inches and features an easy-to-read bright LCD display, including a 4-person LED Cricket display above the board itself.

The Target Tested Tough nylon segments are extremely durable and should last you years. There are 43 games with 187 possible options and you can play up to 16 people or against the computer in 3 difficulty levels. The ultra-thin spider cuts down on bounce outs and the nylon segments promote quieter play. Also included are darts (storage built into board), AC adapter, mounting hardware, and game instruction manuals.

Highlights include:

— Regulation size 15.5 inches

— Ultra-thin spider greatly reduces bounce outs

— Features 43 games with 187 options and accommodates up to 16 players

— 6 darts and extra tips included with dart holsters to store them

— Bright LCD display makes score and stats easy to see

— 4 person LED Cricket display

— Power adapter, mounting hardware, and instruction manual are included

— Limited 1-year warranty included

Price: $179.99

Pros:

Up to 16 people can play

Player vs. Computer has 3 difficulty levels

Built-in storage up to 12 darts

Cons:

Some users felt there were too many bounce outs

No quick key shortcut to games

5. Bullshooter by Arachnid Volt Electronic Dartboard

If you’re on a budget, then the Bullshooter by Arachnid Volt Electronic Dartboard might be what you need. Affordable at under $15, this board features 21 games with 65 variations with up to 8 player scoring.

There are easy-to-read LCD displays and Cricket scoring displays. The heckler mode is a fun feature as the speaker will let you know when you’re not playing well. The Bullshooter comes with 6 darts and the board has built-in slots to store them.

Highlights include:

— 6 darts included with storage slots

— 8 player scoring

— Easy-to-read LCD display

— 21 games with 65 variations

— Heckler mode

— Low price

If you’re looking for a different budget-friendly board, take a look at the Franklin Sports FS1500 Electronic Dartboard.

Price: $12.88 (48 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Heckler feature

21 games with 56 variations

Price

Cons:

Not as durable as the boards listed above

Some users felt the darts would bounce out too often

