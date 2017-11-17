Mariah Riddlesprigger, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

To me you're more than the Greek Freak, you're my best friend & greatest person I know. But you deserve this, Giannis Antetokounmpo #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/hn9AoN9WIy — Mariah Danae (@mariahdanae15) January 11, 2017

Giannis Antetokounmpo has done just about everything for the Milwaukee Bucks this season. Now, the “Greek Freak” and his team could be heading to the playoffs; they are currently in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

Antetokounmpo’s height and quick-driving ability make him a threat on both sides of the ball, and many teams around the league have found that out the hard way.

Off the court, he has been romantically linked to Mariah Riddlesprigger, who played collegiate volleyball, and interned for the NBA for two years. Riddlesprigger is often seen hanging out at Bucks games, cheering on her man.

1. She Played Collegiate Voleyball at Rice University

I hope all your wildest dreams come true! ⭐️ Giannis Antetokounmpo #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/bWjkQL87o2 — Mariah Danae (@mariahdanae15) December 29, 2016

Riddlesprigger is originally from the Fresno, California, area and attended Bullard High School before enrolling at Rice University. She was a star volleyball player in high school and played on Rice’s volleyball team, starting as a freshman. She was an outside hitter and was fourth on her team, with 193 kills during her first season.

During her sophomore year, she recorded seven double-doubles; she saw even more playing time as a junior in 2012. Riddlesprigger played in 30 matches her third season and was ranked No. 17 in the conference in digs per set.

In Riddlesprigger’s senior year, she was named the Conference-USA’s Defensive Player of the Week. She recorded a season-high 16 kills in a match. in a match against LSU. In all four of her collegiate seasons, she was on the C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

She also ran outdoor track at Rice and participated in the javelin throw and high jump.

2. She Obtained a Degree in Sports Management

I’m late but….Happy National Boyfriend Day to the man of my dreams 😍💛 pic.twitter.com/4uSEc6YteR — Mariah Danae (@mariahdanae15) October 5, 2017

Riddlesprigger graduated from Rice University in 2014, with a degree in sports management and sociology, according to her LinkedIn page. She also minored in business and was a member of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee.

While attending Rice, Riddlesprigger worked at the university’s athletic ticket office for two years, and then pursued a career with her degree following graduation.

After college, she worked as a basketball operations intern for the Philadelphia 76ers from May 2015 until June 2016.

3. Her Internship Allowed Her to Network With NBA Executives

There is absolutely nothing I won't do for these two and I can promise you that! 💛🌻 pic.twitter.com/Zggp1PKaMV — Mariah Danae (@mariahdanae15) September 16, 2017

Rice University wrote a feature story about Riddlesprigger’s experience interning in the NBA for two years. The article stated that Riddlesprigger worked as an intern for the NBA Summer League, and she gained even more responsibility during her second year.

“The bigger responsibilities helped her gain the respect of the people around her,” Landon Michelson wrote in the article.

Some of Riddlesprigger’s fondest memories from the internship were networking with professionals, she told Michelson.

“I met everybody from Mark Cuban to Rick Fox and several team presidents, general managers, ESPN executives and sports agents,” she said.

The article stated that Riddlesprigger’s eventual career goal was to work for an agency.

4. Her Father Played Basketball at Fresno State University

I love you All Star! Congratulations on being amazing and thank you so much for keeping that smile on my face babbbeee! 😘 pic.twitter.com/FbhSxvOe2S — Mariah Danae (@mariahdanae15) January 20, 2017

Riddlesprigger was born September 17, 1992, to parents, Pat and Cathy. She has two sisters, named Makayla and Maya. Like Mariah, they both are successful volleyball players.

four years in the making and i’m lovin the results 💍💛 pic.twitter.com/CgLTJfP1cL — Maya Riddlesprigger (@_mayyyyaaaa) November 14, 2017

Their father was involved in collegiate athletics, too, playing basketball for Fresno State University.

Pat Riddlesprigger was listed as a 6-foot-6 forward, and he saw playing time right away as a freshman. During the 1988-89 season, he started 11 games and averaged 5.9 points. His best statistical season came his sophomore year, when he averaged 8.4 points and 5.2 rebounds.

As a senior, Pat Riddlesprigger started 30 games for the Bulldogs and averaged 7.5 points and 4.8 rebounds, according to Sports-Reference.com.

A 1991 Los Angeles Times article following the Big West Conference semi-final referred to Pat Riddlesprigger as a junior reserve, who saw his minutes increase when their starting center committed three quick fouls in the game. Mike DiGiovanna of The Times wrote that Pat “did a solid defensive job” on a 6-foot-10 center, holding him to only 7 points in the 87-70 victory.

Nowadays, Pat Riddlesprigger works as a co-athletic director for the Fresno Unified School District, ABC 30 News reported in 2016.

In that same report, Pat Riddlesprigger described why athletics should be an important part of every high school student’s experience.

“Athletics has the ability to touch everyone from every background and I feel it provides students with life-long skills, ranging from learning how to work with others, how to deal with adversity, how to build character, how to be a leader, decision making, to name a few,” he said.

Mariah’s mother, Cathy, currently works as a regional sales manager for Allstar Fire Equipment, Inc. in Fresno, according to her LinkedIn page.

5. Both She & Antetokounmpo Live in Milwaukee & Often Post About Each Other on Their Social Media Accounts

It’s not exactly clear how or when Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger first met, but they’ve been in a romantic relationship for well over a year. The two live in Milwaukee together and often post about each other on their respective social media accounts.

My best Friend❤️ A post shared by Giannis Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34) on Nov 7, 2017 at 8:48pm PST

Philippines 🇵🇭!! A post shared by Giannis Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34) on Jul 23, 2017 at 1:19am PDT

On a few occasions, Antetokounmpo has taken Riddlesprigger to his home country of Greece and immersed her in the culture that he grew up in. She also traveled to the NBA All-Star Weekend with him last year, when he was selected to be a part of the Eastern Conference team.

Most recently, Antetokounmpo has been posting about his girlfriend’s love of Netflix.