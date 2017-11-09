Super Bowl Odds: Eagles Pass Patriots on Board

Finally, the Philadelphia Eagles have done enough to become the favorites on the odds to win Super Bowl LII. Led by quarterback and MVP candidate Carson Wentz, the Eagles enter their Week 10 bye at 8-1, the best record in the NFL. Their 283 points are tops in the league and their +104 point differential is No. 2.

For the first time this season, Philadelphia is the favorite at +400 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com to win the first Super Bowl in franchise history.

If history is any indication, Eagles fans can start making plans to visit Minneapolis on the first Sunday of February. This is the fifth time in franchise history the Eagles have started a season 8-1 or better (1949, 1960, 1980 and 2004). They reached the NFL title game or Super Bowl the previous four times. That 2004 team, led by Donovan McNabb and Terrell Owens, lost to New England in SB XXXIX 24-21 in Jacksonville.

In the Super Bowl era, a total of 91 teams have started 8-1 or better through the first nine games and all but three made the playoffs. Forty of them made the Super Bowl and 22 won it. Philly’s only loss is at a good Kansas City team in Week 2. The schedule toughens up after the bye with two games vs. Dallas and trips to Seattle and the Rams.

The New England Patriots had been Super Bowl favorites all season but are now a close second at +450. They come out of their Week 9 bye on a four-game winning streak but now without a terrific security blanket for Tom Brady after trading backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo to San Francisco.

Pittsburgh (+750) also was on the bye in Week 9. Were the playoffs to start today, the Steelers would be the AFC’s No. 1 seed. They already own a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Chiefs and host New England in Week 15 in what could determine home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

Kansas City (+1100) has come back to earth with three losses in four games after starting 5-0. The Chiefs look Super offensively in averaging 28.1 points per game, but the defense is a major concern as it ranks 29th in yards allowed. Coach Andy Reid is one of the best in the business, but he’s just 11-12 in his postseason career.

How about the NFC West-leading Rams (+1400)? They not only lead the NFL in points per game (32.9) but already have surpassed their total for all of 2016. First-year coach Sean McVay has worked a minor miracle in Los Angeles. The Rams’ 263 points scored are the fifth-most by a head coach in his first eight career games.

