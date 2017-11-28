Top 5 Best Table Tennis & Ping Pong Paddles & Balls Sets

Table tennis bundles make it easy to get all the necessary equipment — namely paddles and ping pong balls — in one convenient shot.

And we’ve compiled a list of a handful of top-quality and affordable options to help you make your decision on what’s best for you. The sets below are suitable for players of all skill levels, but are ideal for beginners and the casual player.

So keep reading to see some of the most popular table tennis paddle and ball sets from the biggest names in the industry, including Stiga and Killerspin.

And if you’re in the market for a new ping pong table, check out our post on the best all-weather tables here.

Note: The following list is in no particular order.

1. JP WinLook 4-Pack Pro Ping Pong Paddle Set

The 4-Pack Pro Ping Pong Paddle Set from JP WinLook is a perfect bundle for players of all skill levels. The paddles feature 5-ply flared wooden handles for better grip and 2mm high-bounce sponge layer which promotes better spin, speed, and control.

The included 8 3-star balls are regulation size and weight, and are legal for official competition. Your purchase also comes with a free carrying/storage case and a 60-day warranty on manufacturer’s defects. The paddles are suitable for both indoor and outdoor play.

Price: $39.76

Pros:

Ergonomic, flared handle and 2mm high-bounce soft sponge layer

Comes with 8 3-star balls

Includes a carrying case

Cons:e

With 2mm sponge, the paddles might be a bit heavier

On the pricey side

2. Stiga Classic Table Tennis Set

Stiga is one of the top producers of ping pong equipment and their Classic Table Tennis Set is a perfect choice for beginners and the casual player. Available in 2- or 4-player packages, the bundle includes hardbat paddles and 3 1-star balls. The balls are regulation size (40mm).

The paddles feature pips-out rubber, meaning the pimples face outward, for faster play and returns. And they’re the traditional tournament colors — one side red, the other black. The rackets have straight handles and 5-ply blades for added durability. The set is also approved by USA Table Tennis (USATT).

Price: 2-Player Set for $9.89 (10 percent off MSRP); 4-Player Set for $14.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Approved by USA Table Tennis (USATT)

Low price

Available in 2- or 4-player sets

Cons:

Definitely for the beginner and leisurely use

Straight handle might be uncomfortable for some

3. Stiga Performance 4-Player Table Tennis Racket Set

If you’re looking for a bit of an upgrade, check out the Performance 4-Player Table Tennis Racket Set by Stiga, which is geared for more experienced players. This bundle is available in 2- or 4-paddle set and each comes with 6 3-star balls, and those meet International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) regulations for tournament play. The balls (3 orange, 3 white) are also regulation size (40mm) and weight (2.7 grams).

The performance rackets are highlighted by concave handles and 5-ply blades. The rubber is inverted with 1mm sponge which promotes better control, spin, and faster returns. The 1mm sponge helps keep the paddle at a lighter weight, so these are probably better for an intermediate player. The set is USA Table Tennis (USATT) approved and includes a 90-day warranty on manufacturer defects.

Price: 2-Player Set for $14.99 (44 percent off MSRP); 4-Player Set for $29.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

USA Table Tennis (USATT) approved

3-Star balls meet ITTF regulations for tournament play

Rackets have concave handle and 5-ply blade

Cons:

Might not be suitable for advanced players

Some users felt it was difficult to get ball spin on contact

4. Abco Tech Table Tennis Set

With the Abco Tech Table Tennis Set you’ll receive 4 paddles and 6 regulation-size balls (3 white and 3 orange). The paddles feature ergonomic flared handles, which promote superior grip and comfort, and 5-ply 5.6mm blades for top-notch performance.

Each paddle has inverted 1.5mm soft sponge rubber surface, which ideal for spin, control, and speed. This set is perfect for players of all skill levels, but mostly it is suitable for beginners and intermediate players. Each purchase includes a 100 percent risk-free satisfaction guarantee.

Price: $22.97

Pros:

Ergonomic flared grip paddle handles

Inverted 1.5mm rubber surface

100 percent risk-free satisfaction guarantee

Cons:

Inverted rubber on only 1 side of the paddle

Probably best suited for beginners

5. Killerspin Jetset 4 Table Tennis Set

As one of the leading manufacturers of ping pong equipment, the Killerspin Jetset 4 Table Tennis Set guarantees high-quality and peak performance. The bundle includes 4 rackets, 6 regulation sized balls (40mm), and a 30 day warranty.

As for the paddles, each one features inverted 1.5mm soft rubber surfaces for excellent control and spin, 5-ply wood blades with 5.6mm thickness, and ergonomic flared handles for added grip and comfort. This set is ideal for players of all skill levels and makes a great beginner bundle.

Price: $39.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Inverted 1.5mm rubber surface for superior control

Ergonomic flared handle

Comes with a 30 day warranty

Cons:

On the pricey side

Best suited for control, not power

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.