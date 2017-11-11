12 Best Gifts for Steelers Fans: Buy & Save (2018)

The Steelers might play in Pittsburgh, but they have legions of fans all of the United States as being one of the most popular franchises in the NFL.
And with Christmas right around the corner, what better way to surprise the Black and Yellow fans in your life with some Steelers-related gifts? Keep reading below because we’ve compiled a list below of the best gifts for Steelers fans to help you make your decision.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Myron Cope’s Official Pittsburgh Steelers Terrible Towel
Our Review
It’s synonymous with Pittsburgh Steelers football — the Terrible Towel. Named after “the voice of the Pittsburgh Steelers” — famed announcer Myron Cope — the Terrible Towel is a must-have for any Steel Curtain fan.
The official towel is yellow and features the original design in printed black lettering.
Ideal for Steelers’ gameday, whether you’re at the stadium or at home watching with friends, Myron Cope’s Official Terrible Towel will bring seasons of enjoyment for all Steelers fans.
-
Shop now at FansEdge From FansEdge
Nike Antonio Brown Pittsburgh Steelers Black Game Jersey
Our Review
On the field, he’s one of the top wide receivers in the league. Off it, his jersey is one of the best-selling pieces of Pittsburgh merchandise. It’s Antonio Brown and his Black Steelers Game Jersey from Nike flies off the shelves.
Made of 100 percent recycled polyester, the jersey features mesh side panels for extra breathability, screen print name, numbers, and logos, a tagless collar, and an NFL shield at the collar. It’s also machine washable and officially licensed.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
NFL 12th Man Plush Raschel Throw, 60 Inches by 80 Inches
Our Review
‘Tis the season — the cold-weather season, that is. The over-sized NFL 12th Man Plush Raschel Throw from Northwest measures 60 inches by 80 inches is designed to keep you warm during those frigid days, whether you’re at the stadium cheering on the Steelers or curled up on the couch.
The blanket is made of 100 percent polyester and features 12th Man signature graphics of the Steelers official logo and wordmarking and has the team color binding around the edges. The soft throw is also machine washable and it's one of the best gifts for Steelers fans.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
NFL Pittsburgh Steelers Reversible Lanyard
Our Review
The Pittsburgh Steelers Reversible Lanyard makes a perfect stocking stuffer for the NFL fan. It’s made of 100 percent rayon, the lanyard measures 23 inches long by 1 inch wide.
The extra thick and durable band features raised lettering and logos in the Steelers’ team colors.
It also features a detachable key ring at the end and let’s the Steelers fans in your life show off their support for their favorite team wherever they go.
-
Shop now at FansEdge From FansEdge
NFL Pro Line Pittsburgh Steelers Black Any Name & Number Logo Personalized Pullover Hoodie
Our Review
As the temperatures drop, you’ll need to stay warm during the game. And the Pittsburgh Steelers Black Any Name & Number Logo Personalized Pullover Hoodie by NFL Pro Line is the perfect way to do that. This sweatshirt can be customized with any name and number on the back. You can also choose a player on the team now.
Made of 80 percent cotton and 20 percent polyester, the hoodie the unmistakable Steelers logo in screen print graphics. Other features include a hood with draw strings, a front pouch pocket, and rib-knit cuffs and waist.
This item is also available in ladies sizes. Click here to learn more about the women’s style.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
NFL Wrap Steelers Sunglasses
Our Review
Keep the harmful sun’s rays while showing off your team pride with the NFL Wrap Steelers Sunglasses by Siskiyou Gifts Co, Inc. Made of plastic, the glasses have rubber side grips to keep them in place while providing added comfort. They also have flex hinges for extra durability and stretch to fit most head sizes.
Not only are they stylish, but the sunglasses are functional as well, featuring 100 percent UVA/UVB sun protection. The NFL Wrap Steelers Sunglasses are officially licensed and also make a great stocking stuffer idea.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
NFL Pittsburgh Steelers Slippers from Forever Collectibles
Our Review
Everyone could use a new pair of warm slippers around this time of year. And the Steelers Slippers from Forever Collectibles are exactly what the Pittsburgh fan in your life needs.
Featuring a large Steelers logo in team colors, the slippers are made of 100 percent polyester fiber. The fill consists of polyethlyene foam and they have thermoplastic rubber soles for added grip and traction.
Roomy and comfortable, they measure 3 inches high and 5 inches wide. Available in sizes small, medium, large, and extra large, the slippers are officially licensed.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Steelers Scarf & Gloves Gift Set
Our Review
A scarf and glove set is also a popular gift idea during the holidays, but instead of buying a dull plain color, go all out with the Pittsburgh Steelers-themed set from Littlearth. Made of soft polyester knit, you’ll be sure to stay warm during the cold winter months.
The scarf features the traditional 3-star logo, while the gloves have Steelers in rubber print. The set is officially licensed and is one size fits most.
Especially with the cold weather already here, this set makes one of the best gifts for Steelers fans.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Steelers 3-Pack Contour Head Covers
Our Review
Show support for your Steelers while on the golf course with the NFL 3-Pack Contour Head Cover Set. The covers themselves are made of durable Buffalo Vinyl and synthetic suede, meaning your club heads will be secure and protected from the clanking that occurs in your bag during the round. The same goes for your club shafts thanks to the protective nylon sock.
The covers include a No. 1 for your driver and a No. 3 and X for your fairway woods, hybrids and rescues. It might be winter, but it’s always golf season for the die-hards. And spring is just around the corner.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
NFL Sportula Products 3-Piece Steelers BBQ Set
Our Review
Most football fans already have the grill and the food ready for gameday. Now you’ll need something to cook it with. The 3-Piece BBQ Set by Sportula will get the job done and let everyone know they’re eating in Steelers Country.
The heavy duty set includes a spatula with a laser-cut Steelers logo, a matching fork and tongs, all with hard maple handles for comfort, grip, and durability. Also the fork and spatula each feature a bottle opener on the handle. The set also makes a perfect gift for the Steelers fan.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
NFL Bottlecap Wall Sign
Our Review
Have a Pittsburgh fan with a man cave on your shopping list? If so, then the Steelers NFL Bottlecap Wall Sign by FOCO is the perfect gift idea.
Featuring the team logo and colors, it will surely be a conversation starter when you have all your friends over for the game. It weighs under a pound and measures approximately 8 inches in diameter. A real fun way to show your Steelers pride.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Littlearth Pittsburgh Steelers Hoodie Purse
Our Review
Is the lady in your life a Steelers fan? If so, look no further than the Pittsburgh Hoodie Purse from Littlearth.
Made of 80 percent cotton and 20 percent polyester, the bag is officially licensed and features a front pouch pocket as well as one internal pocket for plenty of storage space. Other highlights include a magentic top closure with drawstrings, a heather gray color with quality stitching on the straps, and the Steelers logo.