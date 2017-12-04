16 Best Basketball Gifts: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Our Review

If you’re looking for basketball-related gift for someone, you might as well start from square one and get them a basketball. The Spalding NBA Zi/O Indoor/Outdoor Basketball has a look and feel like you should be playing under the bright lights of a pro arena. But its construction makes it ideal to the outdoors as well.

The Zi/O composite leather includes full-ball pebbling which provides a tacky feel, which is ideal for streetball play. And the cover is also back-lined with foam for a softer feel with added durability. You’ll maintain a solid grip and control whether you’re inside or in the park playing pick-up. It measures (29.5 inches — official size) and features the official NBA logo.

