Top 10 Best Baseball Bags & Backpacks: Youth & Adults 2018

Baseball season will be here before you know it. And it’s never too early to start picking up some new gear and equipment. One of the most functional and useful pieces of equipment are baseball bags and bat backpacks.

There are a couple of different kinds of bags to consider. There are the traditional bat tote bags, which are longer in length and feature a shoulder strap so you can carry it like a duffel bag. The bats lay flat, while the rest of your gear stores in a main compartment. The other is a bat backpack, which resembles a pack one would wear to school or hiking. This type has the double shoulder strap and the main storage compartment is used to keep your apparel and equipment. In the backpack style, your bats are held in outer side pockets. While many of the bags below have the same functions, some have unique features which might appeal to you.

To help you make your decision, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most popular baseball bags and backpacks from the top brands in the business, including Easton, Under Armour, Nike, and Louisville Slugger. And take note, most of the bags are for both youth and adult players and can be used for softball, too.

Note: the following list is in no particular order

1. Easton E110BP Bat Pack

The youth players will really enjoy the Easton E110BP Bat Pack, which served as the official bag of the 2016 Little League World Series. Ideal for both baseball and softball, the bag is perfect size for little leaguers, but big enough for high school players and most adults. It measures 19 inches high, 13 inches wide, and 8 inches deep.

This updated version from Easton has a sport utility configuration and a number of other features to maximize its usefulness. There are rubberized pullers, padded back and shoulder straps for extra comfort, and is compact enough to store securely in the dugout. As for functions, it has two side bat holders, a ventilated shoe compartment, and a sizable gear pocket to hold your mitt, batting gloves, and other apparel.

Price: From $35.02 to $39.95; shown in color Iron Yellow for $36.82 (26 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Official bag of the Little League World Series (2016)

Has 2 bat sleeves, a vented shoe compartment, and padded shoulder straps

Available in 12 different colors

Cons:

Doesn’t have a designated water bottle compartment

Some users felt the storage size was too small

2. DeMarini Voodoo Rebirth Backpack

The DeMarini Voodoo Rebirth Backpack ensures style and ample size into a highly-functional baseball bag. Measuring a generous 20.5 inches high by 13 inches long by 12 inches wide, the backpack features a large main compartment, big enough to comfortably hold a batting helmet, glove, batting gloves, and more. There’s also a convenient ventilated shoe pocket.

Other highlights include a waterproof-treated base, two neoprene bat sleeves, a fleece-lined cell phone pocket, a water bottle pocket, and padded straps for extra comfort. Ideally suitable for youth league players to high school and adult leaguers, the DeMarini Voodoo Rebirth Backpack is available in 11 different colors and can be had for roughly $50.

Price: From $49.88; Color Scarlet pictured at $50.93 (15 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Fleece-lined cell phone pocket

Waterproof base

Available in 11 colors

Cons:

Some users felt the stitching came undone too quickly

Probably suited for older little leaguers and up

3. Athletico Baseball Bat Bag

If you’re looking for a spacious, multi-functional backpack for players of all ages at a bargain price ($25), then check out the Athletico Baseball Bat Bag. Measuring 19.5 inches high by 13 inches wide by 8.5 inches deep, Athletico says the unisex bag can be used for T-ball, baseball, and softball players.

Made of a durable 600 Denier Oxford fabric and polyester, the bag is built to last and comes with a 100 percent money back guarantee. As for the functions, it has two side bat holders, a compartment large enough to hold a glove, batting helmet, and other gear, as well as separate areas to store a hat and cleats. There are also protective pockets to store keys, wallets, and cell phones. The backpack has ventilated construction all around to help minimize odors. The adjustable, padded straps provide extra comfort when carrying and the convenient hook makes it easy to hang it from a fence at the ball field.

Price: $24.99

Pros:

Made with high-density and durable 600 Denier Oxford fabric and polyester

Can hold all your gear, including extra pockets for valuables

Has integrated fence hook for easy hanging and storing

Cons:

Only available in two colors

Some users experienced durability issues

4. Easton E300T Tote Bat Bag

If you’re looking for a different style than a backpack, perhaps a bat bag is the way to go. This is Easton’s E300T Tote Bat Bag and it offers more storage size than the backpack. Measuring 36 inches long by 9 inches wide by 9 inches high, it has structural piping, which helps maximize the interior space as well as provide durability.

You can likely fit up to three bats as well as multiple gloves, helmets, baseballs, and other gear. It also has a protective valuables pocket ideal for wallets, keys, cell phones, and more. The padded strap adds needed comfort when carrying and the vented pockets help equipment dry quickly to eliminate bad odors. Made of a strong, durable T420D hex rip stop 600 Denier polyester, Easton E300T Tote Bat Bag also features extra large zippers to help prevent blowouts.

Price: Red shown at $34.00

Pros:

Vented pockets to promote quick drying and minimize odor

Extra large zippers to prevent blowouts

Structural piping to maximize space

Cons:

No shoulder straps; might be too bulky for younger players

Some users felt the outside mesh pocket was too small

5. Franklin Sports Junior Equipment Bag

If you’re looking for a tote gear toward younger players at a low price, take a look into the Franklin Sports Junior Equipment Bag. Measuring 36 inches long by 9 inches high and 6 inches wide, it’s compact enough for your smaller players to carry with ease while holding all the necessary gear.

Some of the features include a separate pocket which can hold up to three bats, ventilated cleat storage, a generously-sized main compartment to hold gloves, batting gloves, batting helmets, and more, and a convenient hook to hang the bag in the dugout or on a fence. Available in four colors, the bag has a handle and a padded, adjustable shoulder strap for comfortable transport.

Price: From $11.19; Shown in Black for $22.45 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Can safely store up to 3 bats

Has hook for easy hanging in the dugout or on a fence

Low price

Cons:

Might be too small for adults

Some users experienced rips in seams and stitching

6. FavorGear BP100 Baseball Bag

A low-cost backpack option which offers a healthy amount of space, the FavorGear BP100 Baseball Bag is ideal for youth and high school players, whether softball or baseball is your sport. Adults can also use it, as the bag measures 19 inches high, 13 inches wide, and 8 inches deep.

Some of the highlights include two side pockets for bats or water bottles, a large main compartment for your all gear, a valuables pocket, a cleat compartment, a hook for hanging the bag, and padded shoulder straps for added comfort. Available in Red, Black, and Blue, the FavorGear BP100 Baseball Bag is designed and constructed to last season after season. It’s made of 600 Denier Oxford fabric and polyester and features heavy duty two-way YKK metal zippers across the main storage compartment.

Price: $24.99

Pros:

Made of extra light yet durable 600 Denier Oxford fabric and polyester

Side pockets to hold 2 bats or water bottles

Plenty of extra storage, including for valuables

Cons:

Side pockets don’t offer full-length barrel protection for bats

Expect usual wear and tear, including fraying on straps

7. Louisville Slugger Series 5 Stick Pack

Louisville Slugger is one of the most noticeable names in the baseball business, and their Series 5 Stick Pack combines style and functionality in a durable bag. Made of 600 Denier polyester, the backpack is constructed for longevity while remaining easy-to-carry and spacious.

The main compartment is large enough to hold all your gear, including gloves, batting helmet, and other clothing and equipment. There are two sleeves to store your bats or water bottles as well as a separate, ventilated area to hold cleats or sneakers. There’s also a small zip-protected pocket on the front to hold valuables like keys, wallets, and cell phones. The J-style hook makes the Louisville Slugger Series 5 Stick Pack simple to hang on a fence and the padded shoulder straps help reduce strain when carrying.

Price: From $31.70; Navy pictured above at $34.88 (13 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Bat/water bottle holders and cleat storage

The blank front panel can be decorated with team stickers

Durable J-style fence hook

Cons:

Probably not best suited for older teens or adults

Some users experienced durability issues

8. Easton Walk-Off IV Bat Pack

Easton’s most popular bag is the Walk-Off IV Bat Pack, which is available in 12 colors and has some unique features. The main one is the external batting helmet compartment. This will help create more space for your other gear and equipment inside the storage compartment. The helmet holder also has open space for team embroidery or patches.

Made of durable 4200 polyester ripstop, the bag is also highlighted by two bat sleeves with zippers for added protection. There’s a separate, ventilated area to store your cleats as well as smaller outside pockets for valuables. The Walk-Off IV measures a generous 20 inches high, 14 inches long, and 9.5 inches wide and is perfect for players of all ages, whether your game is baseball or softball.

Price: $69.95 (13 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Has an external batting helmet holder

Bat pockets zip up for added protection

Available in 12 different colors

Cons:

On the pricey side

Lots of room, so extra equipment could make the bag heavy for younger players

9. Nike Vapor Elite 2.0 Baseball Backpack

The Nike Vapor Elite 2.0 Baseball Backpack is a bit on the pricey side, but you know you’re getting a high-quality product, which also has some unique and functional features to set it apart from other bags. One of those features is an insulated pocket on the outside of the bag to keep your drinks cold. Another is an exterior strap to attach your batting helmet so you’ll have more room for other gear in the main storage compartment. Also, it has a water-resistant bottom so you don’t have to worry about your gear getting damp if the bag is left on wet ground.

Made of durable polyester, other highlights include two outer pockets for bats, padded shoulder straps and cushioned back panel for extra comfort, a large, dual-zippered main compartment, interior mesh pocket, separate vented cleat compartment, and it has separated wet/dry storage options. It’s available in a stylish White/Black/Silver color scheme with the famous Swoosh logo largely displayed on the back. The Nike Vapor Elite 2.0 Baseball Backpack measures 21 inches high by 17 inches wide and 8 inches deep.

Price: $84.99 (plus $7.99 shipping)

Pros:

Features a water-resistant bottom and an exterior strap to attach your batting helmet

Extra ventilation to help gear dry quickly and reduce odor

Insulated pocket to keep beverages cold

Cons:

On the pricey side

Limited colors available

10. Under Armour Undeniable Bat Pack

No list about sports equipment would be complete without a product from Under Armour. Their Undeniable Bat Pack packs a bunch of UA’s patented, innovative technology into a stylish, functional backpack. Available in four different colors — Black, Graphite, Navy (pictured above), Royal, and Scarlet — and measures 20 inches high by 12.5 inches wide by 9 inches deep.

That UA technology includes HeatGear ergonomic shoulder straps and padded back panel and water-resistant Storm treatment to keeps your gear dry. The bag also features an abrasion-resistant bottom panel to help prevent damage. Other highlights are room to store four bats, mesh water bottle holder, a protective valuables storage pocket, a vented compartment to keep your shoes or batting helmet dry and fresh, and a hook to easily hang the pack on a fence at the ballpark.

Price: From $49.95

Pros:

UA’s HeatGear technology shoulder straps

UA’s Storm technology water-resistant treated

Abrasion-resistant PU-coated bottom panel prevents damage

Holds up to 4 bats

Cons:

Some users feel the main storage compartment is too small

The bat pockets don’t offer much protection

