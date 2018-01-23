Philadelphia Eagles NFC Champions Gear & Apparel 2017-18

Despite playing the role of underdog, the Philadelphia Eagles made their way back to the Super Bowl.

With a rout of the favored Minnesota Vikings, the Eagles clinched their first NFC Championship since the 2004-05 season. They’ll play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52, the same team they faced in February 2005.

And thanks to online sports retailers Fanatics and FansEdge, you can now get the newest Philadelphia NFC Champions gear, including shirts, hats, hoodies, and more.

Not only do the sites carry the the brand new Pats AFC champs apparel, but also have thousands of other Philly items for men, women and children, including shirts, jerseys, jackets, hats, hoodies, and collectible memorabilia. And all of the merchandise on Fanatics and FansEdge are officially licensed.

Browse the Philadelphia Eagles team store at Fanatics here.

Here are some of the latest Eagles items available right now:

1. Philadelphia Eagles 2017-18 NFC Champions Gear & Apparel

The Philadelphia Eagles are once kings of the NFC. With a blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Eagles clinched their first conference championship since the 2004-05 season. And now you can celebrate their biggest victory in over 12 years with a brand new piece of NFC Champions merchandise, including shirts, hats, hoodies, and other collectibles. If you like the shirt pictured above, click here to get the Philadelphia Eagles NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded 2017 NFC Champions Cover 2 Roster T-Shirt.

2. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded 2017 NFC Champions Trophy Collection Locker Room T-Shirt

Celebrate the first NFC title in 13 years with the Philadelphia Eagles NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded 2017 NFC Champions Trophy Collection Locker Room T-Shirt.

Made of 88 percent cotton and 12 percent polyester, the soft T features a crew neck and screen print graphics with the Eagles logo and “Conference Champions Super Bowl LII.

Price: $31.99