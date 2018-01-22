Patriots vs. Eagles: Point Spread for Super Bowl 52

Getty

The New England Patriots will open as favorites against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2018 Super Bowl. According to OddsShark, the Patriots will open as seven point favorites over the Eagles. The Patriots would have been just 2.5 point favorites over the Vikings.

BetOnline (@DaveMasonBOL) opens lines for the Super Bowl: Eagles +7 vs Patriots

Vikings +2.5 vs Patriots — OddsShark (@OddsShark) January 22, 2018

It is a rematch of Super Bowl XXXIX where the Patriots came away with a 24-21 victory. The two teams have not met since the Eagles defeated the Patriots 35-28 back in 2015.

During the AFC Championship, Tom Brady showed no signs of his hand injury preventing him from playing at a high level. Brady noted after the game he had played through more serious injuries, and now gets an extra week of recovery time.

New England heads to the Super Bowl on a five-game winning streak, and the Patriots have won 13 of their last 14 contests. The Patriots were on the ropes against the Jaguars, down 10 points in the fourth quarter. Brady engineered two key touchdown drives to lead the Patriots back to a 24-20 victory.

Things were not quite as close for the Eagles in the NFC Championship as Philadelphia was victorious over the Vikings 38-7 in a dominant performance.

Here’s an early look at the Patriots-Eagles Super Bowl matchup.

Patriots vs. Eagles: How They Got to Super Bowl LII

The Patriots are 14-3 straight up, and a respectable 12-6 against the spread. New England will continue their streak of being favored in every game they have played in this season (i.e. the Patriots are also 12-6 against the spread when favored). The Patriots have hit the under in 10 contests, and have gone under the total in eight games.

New England is 3-4 against the spread in Super Bowls during the Bill Belichick and Brady era. The Patriots needed fourth quarter comebacks in their last two Super Bowls, but New England ended up covering the spread in both those Super Bowls.

The Eagles are 11-6 against the spread, and 3-2 against the spread as an underdog this season. Despite being the NFC’s No. 1 seed, the Eagles have embraced the role of underdog. Philadelphia was a home underdog in both of their playoff games, thanks in large part to the absence of starting quarterback Carson Wentz. However, Philadelphia has continued to roll with Nick Foles under center.

This season, the Eagles signature wins include victories over the Rams, Cowboys, Panthers and Falcons. New England has wins over the Saints, Falcons, Steelers, Bills, Titans and Jaguars.

Both teams were tied for the No. 2 ranked offenses during the regular season with both units averaging 28.6 points per game. It is important to note Wentz was the quarterback for the Eagles during the majority of the season.

The Patriots and Eagles also have top-five ranked defensive units. Philadelphia ranked No. 4 allowing just 18.4 points a game, while New England ranked No. 5 giving up 18.5 points each contest.

One matchup to keep an eye on is how the Patriots are able to defend the Eagles top wide receiver Alshon Jeffery. Neither the Titans or Jaguars, the Patriots previous two playoff opponents, had a big, physical receiver like Jeffery. Look for the Eagles to try to use Jeffery’s size to create mismatches against the Patriots defense.

The Eagles are a well-rounded football team, but Belichick will find their weaknesses to exploit. Foles’ game will be under a microscope over the next two weeks as New England looks to take advantage of the Eagles being without their starting quarterback. Late addition James Harrison has played a pivotal role in the Patriots’ defensive success during the playoffs, and could pose problems for the Eagles offensive line.

