The Eagles Are Looking For Their First Super Bowl Win

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of 13 teams who have never won a Super Bowl. The Eagles do have two Super Bowl appearances in 2004 and 1980. Technically, the Eagles played in the Super Bowl in the years 2005, and 1981 as the playoffs are played in the beginning of the following year.

With a win in the 2018 NFC Championship, Philadelphia has an opportunity to make the Super Bowl for the first time in more than a decade. The 2004 squad went 13-3 under Andy Reid, winning the NFC East title. The Eagles started the playoffs with a 27-14 win over the Vikings then defeated the Falcons in the NFC Championship. Unfortunately, Philadelphia could not top New England in Super Bowl XXXIX.

The game was tied 7-7 at the half, but the Patriots scored 10 straight points to jump out to a 24-14 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Donovan McNabb connected with Greg Lewis for a 30-yard touchdown pass, but it was too little, too late.

Terrell Owens remarkable recovery to play in the Super Bowl was the major story from the game. According to ESPN, Owens broke his leg and tore a ligament in his right ankle just seven weeks prior to the Super Bowl. The Eagles medical staff ruled him out for the season, but Owens accomplished one of the most remarkable rehabs in NFL history. Owens spoke with ESPN about his surprising comeback.

Nobody in this room knew I was going to play this game. Nobody knew but me. Dr. [Mark] Myerson, I give him all the respect in the world. You guys believed what he said that I couldn’t play. A lot of people in the world didn’t believe I could play. It goes to show you. The power of prayer and the power of faith will take you all the way. Nothing is impossible if you got God on your side.

It was not only remarkable Owens was on the field, but the wide receiver played at a high level. Owens finished the game with nine receptions for 122 yards. McNabb was 30-of-51 for 357 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Things began to unravel between Owens and McNabb in the off-season as the two took part in a very public feud. McNabb spoke about its impact on the team in a 2006 interview with ESPN’s Michael Smith.

It led to the team being separated. It led to a lot of things happening that was uncharacteristic of everybody. I tried to handle it in a fashion to where everyone understood that you can’t let some things bother you. But when it bothers others, it can lead to what happened to us this year. Maybe people can learn from it and be able to eliminate that before it even happens.

The 1980 Eagles went 12-4 winning the NFC East. Philadelphia opened the playoffs up with a 31-16 victory over the Vikings in the Divisional Round. The Eagles defeated the Cowboys 20-7 in the NFC Championship to advance to Super Bowl XV to face the Raiders.

Oakland jumped out to a 14-0 lead, and never relinquished control of the game. The Raiders scored an additional 10 points in the third quarter to go up 21-3. Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski had a rough outing throwing three interceptions, and just one touchdown. Jaworski was 18-of-38 for 291 yards. The Raiders defeated the Eagles 27-10 to win the Super Bowl in 1981.