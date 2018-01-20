WATCH: James McCarthy’s Double Leg Break Injury Video

Getty

Everton’s James McCarthy suffered a horrific reported double leg break injury after a tackle from West Brom’s Salomón Rondón. The injury occurred around the hour mark of Everton’s game with West Brom at Goodison Park.

Here is the unfortunate moment:

Here is another version:

Everton’s official Twitter account described the injury as, “Heart-breaking moment for James McCarthy as he is stretchered off with what looks like a broken leg after a last-ditch challenge. Thoughts with James. #EFC.”

Former Everton legend, Gary Lineker, who was watching the game for the BBC described seeing West Brom’s Salomón Rondón as “in floods of tears despite being blameless.”

Everton’s coach Sam Allardyce confirmed the leg break, telling the media afterward, “It’s a tibular and fibular fracture compounded. A very nasty injury.”

McCarthy’s Everton career has been dogged by injuries, most notably to his hamstring. Those issues deeply affected the relationship between Everton and the Republic of Ireland as both sides accused the other of rushing the player back from injury.

The game was supposed to be remembered as Theo Walcott’s Everton debut following his move from Arsenal during the week. At the time of McCarthy’s injury, Everton was losing 1-0 to a Jay Rodriguez goal in the first half. McCarthy was replaced by Wayne Rooney, ten minutes later Niasse scored to equalize for the Toffees.

The injury is reminiscent of the leg break that was suffered by McCarthy’s Ireland and Everton teammate Seamus Coleman in March 2017:

That break saw Coleman miss nearly a year of soccer. Coincidentally, it had been reported just a few days before McCarthy’s injury that Coleman was back in full training with Everton. The Daily Mirror reports that Coleman left his seat in the stands where he was watching the game to go and check on McCarthy.

Soccer fans, players and journalists from around the world were quick to wish McCarthy a speedy recovery:

