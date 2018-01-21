NFL Playoff Bracket & Schedule 2018: Conference Championship

Getty

Here we are. Championship Sunday. On the penultimate Sunday of the NFL season, four teams will narrow to two and form our Super Bowl 52 matchup.

This year, the four finalists are some of the best defensive-minded teams in football. It’s a stark contrast from last year, especially in the NFC, which featured two high-powered offenses in last year’s title game. The Patriots are in the AFC title game for the seventh straight season, but the young defense of the Jaguars presents a unique opponent for Brady and Belichick.

When the Eagles host the Vikings, the storylines will focus on the two quarterbacks. Granted the likelihood of Case Keenum and Nick Foles playing in this game was minuscule to start the season, but the real shine goes to each team’s defense. The Eagles and the Vikings were first and second respectively in run defense this season, and both can create turnovers for their opposing passer. With two similarly-matched teams, look for the first mistake to swing the momentum. Case Keenum made some questionable throws last week against the Saints, and Marcus Williams won’t be there to bail him out in Philadelphia this week.

In the AFC title game, the focus has been on not one team, not one player, but one hand. Rex Burkhead collided with Tom Brady’s hand during the week, causing a government shutdown and throwing the NFL into turmoil. Brady did need stitches, but was reportedly throwing the ball fine in practice and is starting without question.

Opposing him will be, at every level, the best defense he’s faced this season. The Jaguars have no fear of the Patriots dynasty, and present a tough matchup for the Patriots. Expect lots of quick passing from Brady, as they try to eliminate Jacksonville’s pass rush.

Leonard Fournette will be the workhorse for Jacksonville, but this matchup is on the shoulders of Blake Bortles. Expect crowded fronts all day from the Patriots, daring the Jags to throw. Bortles has been struggling over the last month of the season, but made crucial throws last week in Pittsburgh. Of his 17 dropbacks, 15 of them had some type of rollout or play-action. That gave Bortles easier reads against the Steelers defense, and he responded by hitting receivers in big moments.

The winners on Sunday will take a week to prepare before heading to Minneapolis for Super Bowl Week.

Here’s how the 2018 bracket looks:

Upcoming Playoff Schedule

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS: SUNDAY, JAN. 21

Jaguars vs. Patriots – 3:05 p.m. Eastern on CBS

Vikings vs. Eagles – 6:40 p.m. Eastern on Fox

SUPER BOWL LII: FEB. 4, U.S. BANK STADIUM (MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA)

6:30 p.m. Eastern on NBC