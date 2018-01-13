Titans vs Patriots Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Getty

Fresh off an upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild-card round, the Tennessee Titans will enter the divisional round as the biggest underdog of the weekend when they take on the New England Patriots Saturday night in Foxboro. The Pats are favored by two touchdowns as they look to advance to an amazing seventh consecutive AFC championship game, but as the Titans proved last week after they were given a 0.6 percent chance of winning at one point in the third quarter, they know how to defy the odds.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on CBS. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of CBS on your computer or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch today’s game at no cost:

Preview

The defending Super Bowl champion Patriots are 13-3, they’re the No. 1 seed, and they’re heavy favorites in this one, but it’s worth noting they haven’t always been invincible this season. The defense was one of the worst in the league during the early part of the season, while the offense struggled with consistency down the stretch and Tom Brady completed just 61.27 percent of his passes for 6.95 yards per attempt and a 6:5 TD:INT ratio over the last five games.

Tennessee, meanwhile, will enter Gillette following a huge come-from-behind victory in Kansas City last weekend. The Titans have now won two games in a row over AFC playoff teams (they beat Jacksonville, 15-10, in Week 17), and in those two games, Derrick Henry has piled up 308 total yards and two touchdowns on a whopping 54 touches. He’s been far more effective than DeMarco Murray for most of the season, and now that he’s in the featured role, the Titans can better employ their smash-mouth style and have a better chance of winning.

“That was his big coming out party,” left tackle Taylor Lewan said after Murray gashed the Chiefs for 156 yards on 23 carries last weekend. “If he runs like that, we’re going to be all right.”

Now, all of this is simply to say, maybe this game will be a little closer than the oddsmakers suggest, especially if Tennessee can take the air out of the ball and slow things down. When it comes down to it, though, you aren’t going to bet against Brady in the playoffs–no matter how he has played over the last month–and you certainly aren’t going to bet against Bill Belichick with two weeks of preparation. They are still favorites for a reason.

Ultimately, this should serve as a very good litmus test to see where the Patriots stand. A strong performance on Saturday, and there will be no question about who the Super Bowl favorites are.