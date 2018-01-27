Senior Bowl Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Getty

The best “old guys” in college football get a big chance to impress NFL scouts on Saturday afternoon in Mobile, Alabama, as players will take part in the 2018 Senior Bowl.

Kickoff for the annual North vs. South game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NFL Network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch the game online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services, which provide access to a legal live stream of NFL Network. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, allowing you to watch today’s game at no cost:

FuboTV: NFL Network is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch NFL Network live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Sling TV: NFL Network is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can then watch NFL Network live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

PlayStation Vue: There are four main channel packages, while NFL Network is included in three of them: “Core,” “Elite” and “Ultra”. You can sign up for a free 5-day trial, and then you can then watch NFL Network live on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PlayStation Vue app

Preview

The focus often tends to naturally lean towards the quarterbacks in these kinds of games, and that will certainly be the case this year with two of the best prospects at the position suiting up for the North squad. Wyoming’s Josh Allen and Oklahoma Heisman winner Baker Mayfield are both considered potential first-round picks, and both have the chance to solidify themselves there with a good performance on Saturday.

But it’s their teammate, Washington State’s Luke Falk, who has been “the most consistent quarterback on either team,” according to ESPN’s Todd McShay. Falk, who isn’t even included in CBS Sports’ QB prospect rankings, put up video-game numbers in Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense in Pullman, but he had a shaky senior year and needs to prove he can run an offense under center.

“I’m just here to play football, show what I can do and interview well and show teams that I’m the right guy for them, and I’m a franchise quarterback, and I’m gonna win Super Bowls,” Falk said.

Of course, the QB’s aren’t the only intriguing prospects to watch in Mobile. There’s Oregon’s Tyrell Crosby, who could sneak into the first round. There’s guys like Texas-San Antonio DE Marcus Davenport and South Dakota State TE Dallas Goedert, who are looking to prove they belong despite coming from small schools. There’s UCF second-team All-American linebacker Shaquem Griffin, the brother of Seahawks corner Shaquill, who has one hand and was snubbed from the combine, making this one of his last chances to impress scouts. There’s under-the-radar skill position players who have shined in practice, such as San Diego State RB Rashaad Penny, or Arizona State RB Kalen Ballage.

The storylines and players to watch are seemingly endless, which is often the beauty of this game.