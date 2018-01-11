Super Bowl Odds 2018: Patriots Favorites Entering Divisional Round

Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs: No Supe for you! Super Bowl that is, not great Seinfeld episode. Those were the four losing teams in the NFL’s Wild Card Weekend. The Rams and Chiefs were both upset as solid home favorites. Los Angeles had the shortest odds to win Super Bowl LII of that quartet at +900.

Now we are down to the NFL’s Elite Eight in the Divisional Round. The New England Patriots remain the favorites to be the first team to repeat since they did following the 2004 season. The Pats’ odds to win the Super Bowl have dropped from +210 before last weekend to +200. Why? They no longer have to face the Chiefs in the Divisional Round, a team that hung 42 points on New England in an upset victory in the NFL Kickoff Game back on September 7.

The sixth-seeded Titans were down 21-3 in Kansas City last Saturday but rallied for a 22-21 stunner. Tennessee had to win in Week 17 to simply make the playoffs and, most likely, to save the job of head coach Mike Mularkey. The Titans don’t appear to be nearly the threat to New England that the Chiefs would have been. Tennessee is the +5000 longshot on the Super Bowl futures.

NFC No. 2 seed Minnesota is a +375 second-favorite to win the Super Bowl. Of course, that game is held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and no team has played a Super Bowl in its own stadium. Although, the Vikings would actually be the road club because it’s the AFC’s turn to be “home.” The Vikings host the New Orleans Saints (+550) in this round. Those two opened the season against one another at U.S. Bank Stadium and Minnesota rolled 29-19.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the AFC’s No. 2 seed and +500 on the Super Bowl futures. They host No. 3 Jacksonville (+1800) in Sunday’s first game. That’s also a regular-season rematch. Arguably the Steelers’ worst game of the season was a 30-9 home loss to the Jags in Week 5.

The other NFC game features defending conference champion Atlanta (+700) visiting top-seeded Philadelphia (+1400). The Eagles lost star quarterback Carson Wentz to a season-ending Week 14 ACL injury and that has dramatically changed oddsmakers’ view of them. Philadelphia was the Super Bowl favorite at one point before that injury.

