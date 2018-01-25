Super Bowl 2018: Early Odds for Eagles vs. Patriots

All Super Bowls are neutral-site games – although the Minnesota Vikings nearly changed that this season – and really the only advantage of a team being designated as the home side is choosing which uniform color to wear.

The conferences rotate which team is home every year, and for the February 4 Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis that’s the AFC champion New England Patriots, who are 5.5-point favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com over the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Many sports figures are superstitious, and maybe the Patriots are as well. They wear dark uniforms when playing home at Gillette Stadium but have opted to go for their road whites against the Eagles. Think that doesn’t matter? This is the record eighth Super Bowl trip for coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady. The Patriots are 3-0 when they wear white – as they did last year in their comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28 in overtime.

A team wearing white jerseys has won the Super Bowl in 12 of the previous 13 seasons. Then again, the Eagles were 10-1 this season when they wore their dark green jerseys and their only loss was a meaningless Week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles also have a few potential trends leaning in their direction. They have won both games as a betting underdog in these playoffs, underdogs are 9-1 against the spread this postseason, and underdogs have won five of the past six Super Bowls. Atlanta should have been the sixth straight last February in Houston but historically blew that 28-3 third-quarter lead to the Patriots in the first-ever Super Bowl overtime game.

The Patriots are just 3-4 ATS in their seven Super Bowls in the Brady/Belichick era. The three times they were at least a 5.5-point favorite they failed to cover all three – including a 24-21 win over Philadelphia in SB XXIX – and lost outright at -12 against the New York Giants in XLII. The Eagles are the biggest Super Bowl underdogs since the Arizona Cardinals were +7 in XLIII and lost in the final seconds to the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-23.

Philadelphia also won the last meeting with the Patriots, 35-28 in New England as an 8-point underdog in Week 13 of the 2015 season. The Eagles picked off Brady twice and had one defensive and two special teams touchdowns.

The spread for Super Bowl LII could change a bit if Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski can’t play after leaving the AFC title game with a concussion. However, with the extra week off ahead of the Super Bowl, it’s expected Gronkowski will play.

