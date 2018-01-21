Tom Brady’s Mom Galynn Is Still Cancer-Free

Getty

Tom Brady’s mother, Galynn Brady, is cancer-free after battling the disease for over a year. She is expected to be in Foxborough on Sunday, January 21, to watch her son and his team take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC East Conference Championship game.

Galynn has been a huge Patriots fan for several years — but she’s been a huge Tom Brady fan for even longer. After attending Super Bowl LI in Houston last year, Galynn was given her very own Super Bowl ring by Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Earlier this season, Galynn was honored at Gillette Stadium as part of the NFL’s “Crucial Catch” campaign, which promotes cancer awareness. Brady posted the following picture on his Instagram account after the game.

Here’s a look back on Galynn’s story:

Brady’s mother was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in 2016. Doctors decided that the best way to treat the aggressive cancer was to use chemotherapy and radiation.

During the 2016-2017 football season, Brady played many games with his mom in mind. She started her cancer treatment in the summer of 2016, right as her son was heading to training camp. Galynn underwent two lumpectomies, followed by five grueling months of chemotherapy, starting in September. Her treatment kept her away from Gillette Stadium, leaving her unable to cheer on her son from the stands. On Sundays, however, Galynn and her husband, Tom Brady Sr., would watch the Patriots on television.

“It was something to look forward to,” Galynn recalled.

Galynn said that losing her hair was “hard.” However, her son was supportive of her throughout her journey, and would Facetime with her to check in.

“Losing my hair was hard for me, and I think because, hair to women is who you are, and I’d have my bandanna on and he’d say ‘Mom, you look beautiful, you look so beautiful,'” Mrs. Brady recalled.

In the middle of the football season, Tom Brady Sr. also recalled his son telling Galynn that she’d be “ready for the Super Bowl.” Galynn was scheduled to finish up her chemotherapy two weeks before February’s big game.

Upon finishing her chemotherapy treatments, however, Galynn developed pneumonia and then shingles, a disease that causes a painful, blistering skin rash. The day before she and her husband were scheduled to leave for Houston to watch their son in the Super Bowl, Galynn’s doctor cleared her for travel. She was headed to her very first game of the season.

On the day of the Super Bowl, Galynn spent time with her daughter-in-law, Gisele Bundchen. The two got ready together, wearing their “Brady Ladies” shirts and even putting on some makeup.

As the game got under way, New England found themselves on the losing end. Tom Brady Sr. recalled his wife telling him that she just wanted to go home — she said she was simply crushed for her son, whom she lovingly calls Tommy. But while her heart was aching for her boy, he was on the field with his team, thinking about how he could turn things around.

At one point, Brady’s teammate, Julian Edelman, approached him and said, “let’s go score and win this thing, baby. For your mom. For your mom, bro,” Edelman said. And that’s just what they did.

The Patriots were able to come back from a score of 21-3 in the second half and beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28, the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. Galynn called the moment that the Patriots won “euphoric.”

A short time later, Galynn was on the field in an embrace with her son and he kissed her on the cheek, making it one of the most emotional nights of his life.

“[That moment] was great. She’s been through a lot,” Brady said at a press conference after the game. “Way harder then what I went through last night,” he added.

After the game, Galynn returned home to complete her treatment. She underwent five weeks of radiation therapy before doctors told her that she was cancer-free. She still goes for regular scans and keeps up with scheduled doctor appointments, but has been doing well.

You can watch Galynn talk about her cancer battle in the video below.