UNC vs NC State Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Getty

Following their third conference road loss in four games, No. 10 North Carolina returns to the friendly confines of the Dean Dome for a rivalry matchup against NC State on Saturday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at Noon ET and will be broadcast nationally on CBS. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, allowing you to watch today’s game at no cost:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 3-day free trial. Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the the Amazon Video app

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app

FuboTV: CBS (live in at least 20 markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

Preview

The Tar Heels dropped to a relatively disappointing 5-3 in ACC play following their loss to Virginia Tech on Monday, and while they’ve been inconsistent this year, it’s hardly reason to start hammering that panic button. UNC is still ranked No. 8 in the nation in Ken Pomeroy’s efficiency ratings, grading out favorably in both the adjusted offense (17th overall) and adjusted defense (19th) categories. They remain one of the best rebounding teams in the country, they have a pair of quality scorers in Joel Berry and Luke Maye, and they have the talent to hang with anyone.

One problem head coach Roy Williams is seeing, though, doesn’t come from a talent standpoint. It’s merely a matter of effort–or lack thereof.

“We have some issues and that’s my responsibility,” he said after the defeat to Virginia Tech. “I used to say I shouldn’t have to coach effort and intensity but I’m trying to coach that and not doing a very good job at it. It’s frustrating.”

The Wolfpack, meanwhile, have had some similar consistency issues–they’re 4-4 in the conference–but have proven they can hang with elite teams, boasting wins over Duke, Clemson and Arizona. Still, they need to prove they can do that away from home, as their only true road win of the year came on Wednesday against a Pittsburgh team that–and this is in the literal sense when it comes to ACC play–can’t beat anyone.

One important thing to watch in this one will be the rebounding. NC State has struggled to keep teams away from the offensive glass, boasting a defensive rebounding percentage (30.9) that ranks 256th in the country, while Carolina–as is typical for them–thrive in that area, ranking fifth in offensive percentage (37.5). If the Tar Heels can consistently produce second and third chances, they should have no problem winning this one.

Ultimately, though, it’s a rivalry game and both of these teams have been fairly difficult to predict. That makes for a very interesting matchup.