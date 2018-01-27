How to Watch Duke vs Virginia Online Without Cable

Getty

Both projected as No. 1 seeds, Duke and Virginia may not only be previewing an ACC championship when they meet at Cameron Indoor on Saturday afternoon. They could be previewing a Final Four matchup.

Preview

The first thing that needs talking about is Virginia’s defense, as Tony Bennett has his guys playing at an unreal level on that end of the court. Since ACC play started, the Cavaliers have allowed just one team–Syracuse–to break 60 points, while they’ve held Top 25 programs North Carolina and Clemson to 49 and (a totally absurd) 36, respectively.

Virginia’s molasses-like tempo has something to do with those numbers, but they’re killing it in all the pace-free stats, too. They’re first in the nation Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted defensive efficiency (81.6), second in effective field-goal percentage defense (42.1), fifth in three-point percentage defense (29.1), fifth in two-point percentage defense (41.0), sixth in steal percentage (12.4) and 11th in turnover-forced percentage (23.5).

In this matchup, though, Virginia gets its toughest test of the year.

Duke doesn’t run all that deep, but their main five all play their roles to perfections. This is simplifying it a bit, but Trevon Duval is an elite distributor (6.0 assists per game), Grayson Allen and Gary Trent Jr. are lethal from the outside (2.6 and 2.7 threes made per game, respectively) and Marving Bagley and Wendell Carter control the interior somewhat like two tanks with arms and legs would control the interior (21.6 points and 11.5 rebounds for Bagley, a potential No. 1 pick, and 14.4 and 9.2 for Carter, a potential Top-10 pick).

Put it all together, and the Blue Devils are second in Pomeroy’s offensive efficiency rankings, 12th in effective field-goal percentage and first in offensive rebounding percentage. They’ve scored 80-plus in all but one game this season.

So, not only is this No. 2 in the nation (Virginia) vs. No. 4 in the nation (Duke), or No. 1 in the ACC (Virginia) vs. No. 2 in the ACC (Duke). It’s arguably the country’s best offense clashing with the country’s best defense, and that makes this a game you don’t want to miss.