Tom Brady Will Play Today vs. Jaguars in AFC Championship

Getty

As many expected, Tom Brady will play today in the AFC Championship against the Jaguars. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Brady will play through a hand injury, and the Patriots quarterback is hoping to play without a glove.

From @NFLGameDay: #Patriots QB Tom Brady will play through a bloody hand. The hope is, no glove for Brady. pic.twitter.com/nAt6Y6kWfs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2018

“Tom Brady hopes to play without a glove,” Rapoport tweeted. “That decision may hinge on the weather. One source said if it’s warm enough, Brady will ditch the glove. Cold weather, perhaps in the 30s, may necessitate a glove on his throwing hand.”

Brady has the most famous hand in America right now after suffering an injury during practice this week. NFL Gameday Morning even analyzed Brady’s decision to not carry his typical briefcase into the stadium.

Important news from @NFLGameDay: #Patriots QB Tom Brady walked in to @GilletteStadium with his hands in his pockets, bag over his shoulder. Usually, he carries his bag with his right hand. This is important pic.twitter.com/CTPaj7Kt8j — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2018

NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo reported it was Rex Burkhead who Brady collided with during practice.

Just how did Tom Brady injure his hand? Per @MikeGarafolo, it happened during a collision with RB Rex Burkhead… pic.twitter.com/l9arQ2tnJ0 — GMFB (@gmfb) January 20, 2018

“Rex Burkhead was the running back, they collided as they were doing some sort of handoff drill,” Garafolo explained on NFL Network.

The injury required Brady to get stitches on his throwing hand as 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Michael Felger reported.

“No fracture. No [torn] ligament. Just a cut from hitting the buckle on someone’s helmet. Four stitches around the knuckle, should not affect him,” Felger told 98.5’s James Stewart.

Brady has worn gloves all week during interviews preventing anyone from getting a glimpse of his hand. Brady declined to elaborate on the extent of his injury. Here’s an excerpt from Brady’s press conference on Friday courtesy of NFL.com.

Question: Tom, how’s your hand? Tom Brady: “I’m not talking about it.” Q: Thumbs up or thumbs down for Sunday? TB: “We’ll see.” Q: Did you throw any footballs today? TB: “I’m not talking about that.” Q: Did you practice today? TB: “I was out there.” Q: How was practice? TB: “It was fun.”… Q: How confident are you that you’ll be playing on Sunday? TB: “We’ll see.” Q: Does it worry you at all that you missed a practice when you have to be at the top of your game? TB: “Yeah, I would always rather practice. Absolutely.” Q: Will you be on top of your game Sunday, physically capable? TB: “We’ll see.”… Q: Why are you wearing gloves at the press conference? TB: “I’ve worn them before.” Q: When you’re managing an injury is it more of a functionality of holding, gripping, throwing, or is it pain management whenever you’ve dealt with an injury in the past? TB: “They’re all different. That’s football.” Q: What exactly happened on Wednesday? TB: “I’m not talking about it.” Q: Is there anything you can share about the next couple of days that will determine your status between now and kickoff? TB: “I have no idea.” [laughs] Q: Why are you wearing gloves inside? TB: “He already asked that.”… Q: Have you worked with [Hoyer] to prepare for the possibility you might not play? TB: “We’re in the same meetings every day. We’re sitting right next to each other. So whatever I’m hearing or saying, he’s hearing the same thing.” Q: Have you played in a game in more pain than you’re in right now? TB: “I’ve played in a lot of games in pain, so.” Q: Have you ever played a game in gloves? TB: “It’s been a long time.”

Rapoport reported Brady spent half of Friday’s practice throwing without a glove, and a source told Rapoport Brady was “ripping it”. NFL Network’s Kim Jones reported Brady would not warm up on the field until around 2 p.m. Eastern today, if he sticks with his normal routine.

Brian Hoyer is the lone Patriots backup quarterback on the roster. Hoyer took snaps this week, and would be inserted into the game in the unlikely event Brady’s hand injury requires him to leave. The Patriots traded both Jacoby Brissett and Jimmy Garoppolo this season leaving the team thin at quarterback.

Brady and the Patriots will face a Jaguars defense that ranked No. 2 in the league in both points allowed and sacks. Fans will be watching to see if Brady’s hand seems to impact his play in today’s AFC Championship Game.