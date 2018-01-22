WATCH: Julie Ertz Reacts to Eagles Super Bowl Berth

They’re going to celebrate this one for awhile in the Ertz house.

On the same night Zach Ertz and the Philadelphia Eagles earned the team’s first Super Bowl berth in over a decade, the tight end’s wife, Julie, connected on the go-ahead goal in the U.S. women’s national team’s victory over Denmark.

Let’s just say Julie’s emotions are pretty understandable.

Of course, Julie wasn’t aware of the Eagles success – Philly rolled to a 38-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game – but the longtime national team standout was, admittedly, a little busy. She jumpstarted the United States to a 5-1 victory of its own, scoring the team’s second goal of the match, in the friendly matchup against Denmark, but she did say that she’d spoken to her husband pregame, telling ESPN:

Oh yeah, we were texting like right until the last second we could absolutely text. I tried not to look at halftime, but you know people gave me the smile as if they knew something. I couldn’t wait until, like, the whistle was going to blow. And then they told me, and I had to make sure from like ten people that they’re going. I’m so excited for them. Unbelievably excited.

Julie made sure to rep her team before opening whistle. And her first tweet postgame? Retweeting the Eagles Super Bowl celebration – with Zach as the featured player, of course.

Zach led the Eagles with eight receptions and 93 yards.

It’s not the first time Zach and Julie have shared the athletic spotlight. The two, who were married in March 2017, have been each other’s biggest supporters since they first met at a Stanford baseball game during their college days. In fact, Julie told ESPN the Magazine in 2017 that the pair even work out together during their respective offseasons.

“In the offseason, we work out like every day together,” Julie said, part of the magazine’s annual ‘Body Issue.’ “Lifting is an easy one to do together; we just shift weights back and forth. We do a lot of core together. Pilates and yoga, we always do those together.”

The Eagles square off against the Patriots in the Super Bowl on February 4. Luckily, Julie doesn’t have a soccer game that day. She’ll be in the stands – shouting and cheering and reacting, in real time.